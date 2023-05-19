Now Playing on Plex June 2023: The Hurt Locker, Basic Instinct, Lawless, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex June 2023 edition.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into June 2023!

Now Playing on Plex June 2023

2 Days In New York

Bad Reputation (starts 6/2)

Basic Instinct

Beyond The Black Rainbow

Breaking Up

Bronson

CHiPS (series)

Drowning Mona

A Good Day To Be Black and Sexy (starts 6/3)

The Hurt Locker

Lawless

Lucky

Lucky Number Slevin

Serious Moonlight

Simply Irresistible

Skin Trade (starts 6/2)

The Square

Terrifier 2

Tidal Wave

Timecrimes

Zero Days

Catch Before It Leaves in June

An American Werewolf In London

Arbitrage

The Blair Witch Project

Cashback

Cube

Cube 2

Dedication

The Devil’s Rejects

Eden Lake

Hannibal Rising

Horns

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Leap (Ballerina)

Meet the Spartans

Mr. Church

One For The Money

Only God Forgives

Open Water

Outlander

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

The Power Of One

The Reader

Remember Me

Requiem For A Dream

The Road

Secretary

A Single Man

Stir Of Echoes

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

We Summon The Darkness

Still Streaming on Plex in June

After Yang

Apocalypto

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Battle Royale

Before I Go To Sleep

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Biutiful

Blitz

The Boondock Saints

C’mon C’mon

Centurion

Detachment

Don Jon

Epic Movie

The Fall

The Farewell

Filth

Get The Gringo

The Gift

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Glengarry Glen Ross

Gloria Bell

Goon

The Green Knight

Half Nelson

Hard Candy

Heathers

Highlander

The Humans

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Saw The Devil

The Illusionist

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Killer Joe

Lady Vengeance

The Last Black Man In San Francisco

A Little Bit Of Heaven

The Man From Earth

Merlin

Minari

Monster

Oculus

The Passion Of The Christ

The Raven

Rhapsody Of Love

Romeo And Juliet

Runaway Jury

Scary Movie 4

Season Of The Witch

Short Term 12

Stuck In Love

Super

Taboo

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This Is England

Train to Busan

Triangle (2009)

Trumbo

The Wave

We Need To Talk About Kevin

Zola

