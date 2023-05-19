Now Playing on Plex June 2023: The Hurt Locker, Basic Instinct, Lawless, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex June 2023 edition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into June 2023!
Table of contents
Now Playing on Plex June 2023
- 2 Days In New York
- Bad Reputation (starts 6/2)
- Basic Instinct
- Beyond The Black Rainbow
- Breaking Up
- Bronson
- CHiPS (series)
- Drowning Mona
- A Good Day To Be Black and Sexy (starts 6/3)
- The Hurt Locker
- Lawless
- Lucky
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Serious Moonlight
- Simply Irresistible
- Skin Trade (starts 6/2)
- The Square
- Terrifier 2
- Tidal Wave
- Timecrimes
- Zero Days
Catch Before It Leaves in June
- An American Werewolf In London
- Arbitrage
- The Blair Witch Project
- Cashback
- Cube
- Cube 2
- Dedication
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Eden Lake
- Hannibal Rising
- Horns
- Hostel
- Hostel: Part II
- Leap (Ballerina)
- Meet the Spartans
- Mr. Church
- One For The Money
- Only God Forgives
- Open Water
- Outlander
- The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
- The Power Of One
- The Reader
- Remember Me
- Requiem For A Dream
- The Road
- Secretary
- A Single Man
- Stir Of Echoes
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
- We Summon The Darkness
Still Streaming on Plex in June
- After Yang
- Apocalypto
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
- Battle Royale
- Before I Go To Sleep
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Biutiful
- Blitz
- The Boondock Saints
- C’mon C’mon
- Centurion
- Detachment
- Don Jon
- Epic Movie
- The Fall
- The Farewell
- Filth
- Get The Gringo
- The Gift
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
- Glengarry Glen Ross
- Gloria Bell
- Goon
- The Green Knight
- Half Nelson
- Hard Candy
- Heathers
- Highlander
- The Humans
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- I Saw The Devil
- The Illusionist
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Killer Joe
- Lady Vengeance
- The Last Black Man In San Francisco
- A Little Bit Of Heaven
- The Man From Earth
- Merlin
- Minari
- Monster
- Oculus
- The Passion Of The Christ
- The Raven
- Rhapsody Of Love
- Romeo And Juliet
- Runaway Jury
- Scary Movie 4
- Season Of The Witch
- Short Term 12
- Stuck In Love
- Super
- Taboo
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- This Is England
- Train to Busan
- Triangle (2009)
- Trumbo
- The Wave
- We Need To Talk About Kevin
- Zola
