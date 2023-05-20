Razer Nommo V2 PC desktop speaker line offers something for every price point

While many gamers prefer headsets, especially for multiplayer gaming, desktop speakers are still around. Whether it’s for playing single-player games, watching movies, or listening to music, there may be times you don’t need or want a headset. The new Razer Nommo V2 PC desktop speaker line offers three options with different features and various price points.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Bringing a whole new experience to your gaming setup, the Razer Nommo V2 speaker family offers crisp, high-fidelity audio with 3″ full-range drivers and an optional wireless down-firing subwoofer that provides deep bass. In addition to Razer Chrome RGB and THX Game Profiles (select models), the latest desktop speakers from the company can be used with the new stand-alone Razer Wireless Control Pod.

“Today we’re redefining what gamers should expect from their desktop audio equipment. The Nommo V2 line isn’t just about listening—it’s about fully experiencing and immersing oneself in the game. Whether you’re tracking enemy footsteps in a first-person shooter or lost in the soundtrack of the latest RPG, these are the best PC gaming speakers to provide an incredibly engaging audio-visual experience.” Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division

The Nommo V2 Pro is the flagship of the family and comes with THX Spatial Audio to provide a wide, true-to-life soundstage. With THX Game Profiles, games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are specially tuned for the best sound quality. Included with the V2 Pro is the Razer Wireless Control Pod. The pod features a rotatable, clickable dial and source button for easy navigation and allows gamers to control volume, play/pause, EQ, and more.

The Razer Nommo V2 (left), V2 Pro, and V2 X PC desktop speakers.

While the V2 Pro has all the bells and whistles, two other options are available. The Nommo V2 and V2 X both feature 3″ fill-range drivers and THX Spatial Audio. The V2 has a wired subwoofer (instead of wireless like the V2 Pro) and RGB Chroma lighting. The V2 X, on the other hand, is a 2.0-channel setup with no RGB lighting or subwoofer.

All three models will be available in June from Razer.com and authorized resellers like Amazon. The Razer Nommo V2 Pro will retail for $449.99, the V2 for $299.99, and the V2 X for $149.99. The Wireless Control Pod does work with the Nommo V2 and V2 X but will be sold separately starting in August for those models at a price of $49.99.

What do you think about the Razer Nommo V2 PC desktop speaker line? Are you going to be picking up a pair? If so, which ones? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.