Upgrade your Steam Deck gaming experience with the Ugreen 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station

While the Steam Deck is a great device for gaming on the go, there might be times that you want to use it with a bigger, higher-resolution screen. Ugreen has launched its 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for Steam Deck with support for up to 4K@60Hz displays, additional USB ports for peripherals, and a gigabit Ethernet port.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
Dual USB-A ports allow gamers to use a keyboard and mouse or external game controller with the docking station while your Steam Deck is docked. In addition to 60Hz on a 4K display, the dock is capable of up to 144Hz on a 2K display and 240Hz on a 1080p display, giving gamers multiple display options when gaming at home. A right-angle USB-C cable connects to the Steam Deck for a tidy setup as well.
Key features and specifications of this docking station for the Steam Deck include:
- 4K@60Hz HDMI Output: UGREEN Steam Deck Dock is equipped with a 4K@60Hz HDMI port and supports 2K@144Hz and 1080P@240Hz, too. It can meet your needs to connect most resolution and refresh rate monitors to Steam Deck and enjoy a high-quality and smooth game experience.
- Multi USB A & C Extended: UGREEN Steam Deck Dock has 2x USB 3.0 ports and 1x USB C port, and the data transmission speed is up to 5Gbps. It is convenient to connect external mice, keyboards, game controllers, U disks, hard disks, and other devices to Steam Deck.
- Gigabit Ethernet Port: UGREEN USB C Docking Station for Steam Deck is equipped with a Gigabit Ethernet port. You can connect Steam Deck to a wired network to enjoy faster game download speeds and a smoother online gaming experience, saying goodbye to high latency under wireless networks.
- 100W PD Full-Speed Charging: With the 100W PD 3.0 fast charging port, the UGREEN USB C Dock for Steam Deck supports a maximum of 20V 5A power input. It can charge the Steam Deck at full speed while gaming, meeting your needs for long-term gaming.
- Aluminum Stand Design: The appearance of UGREEN Steam Deck Dock is designed as an all-aluminum Steam Deck Stand, which fits your Steam Deck perfectly. Uniquely designed silicone pads can prevent the Steam Deck from sliding and do not block the cooling vents.
- Power: USB Type-C
- Media Display Port: 1x HDMI
- Maximum Resolution: 4k@60Hz
- USB Ports: 1x USB 3.0 Type-C + 2x USB 3.0 Type-A
- Max Data Transfer Speed: 5 Gbps
- Power Delivery: 100W
- Network: Gigabit Ethernet
With an MSRP of $44.99 on the Ugreen website and Amazon, the Ugreen 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for Steam Deck sounds like a pretty decent deal.
What do you think about the Ugreen 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for Steam Deck? Are you going to be picking one up for your Steam Deck? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.