Upgrade your Steam Deck gaming experience with the Ugreen 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station

While the Steam Deck is a great device for gaming on the go, there might be times that you want to use it with a bigger, higher-resolution screen. Ugreen has launched its 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for Steam Deck with support for up to 4K@60Hz displays, additional USB ports for peripherals, and a gigabit Ethernet port.

Dual USB-A ports allow gamers to use a keyboard and mouse or external game controller with the docking station while your Steam Deck is docked. In addition to 60Hz on a 4K display, the dock is capable of up to 144Hz on a 2K display and 240Hz on a 1080p display, giving gamers multiple display options when gaming at home. A right-angle USB-C cable connects to the Steam Deck for a tidy setup as well.

The Ugreen 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for Steam Deck.

Key features and specifications of this docking station for the Steam Deck include:

4K@60Hz HDMI Output: UGREEN Steam Deck Dock is equipped with a 4K@60Hz HDMI port and supports 2K@144Hz and 1080P@240Hz, too. It can meet your needs to connect most resolution and refresh rate monitors to Steam Deck and enjoy a high-quality and smooth game experience.

With an MSRP of $44.99 on the Ugreen website and Amazon, the Ugreen 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for Steam Deck sounds like a pretty decent deal.

What do you think about the Ugreen 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for Steam Deck? Are you going to be picking one up for your Steam Deck?