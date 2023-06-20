AT&T, debuts the Google Pixel Fold for HALF price

AT&T is storming out of the gate with its Google Pixel Fold special starting today. The company is offering the new Google Pixel Fold for $25 a month with no trade in required, which equates to $900 for an $1,800 premium Android device. That’s half off and not a half bad deal; bad joke, I know.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Rumored for a while now, Google officially announced its first foldable smartphone at Google I/O this year, the Pixel Fold. This is a Google first, and it is currently the thinnest fold available on the market.

This offer echoes how AT&T is making the entire Pixel portfolio accessible – anyone can get the Pixel 7a for only $2/mo, the Pixel 7 for $5/mo, or the Pixel 7 Pro for $10/mo – all with no trade-in. AT&T

Google Pixel Fold Features

AT&T* is introducing the powerful first-generation Google Pixel Fold. Paired with AT&T 5G, you get a fast, reliable, and secure experience.2 The first of its series, the Pixel Fold delivers all of the power and security of the Google Tensor G2 chip – in a thin design. It’s a Pixel phone on the outside and a big, immersive display on the inside for movies, photos, work, and multitasking. With Pixel Fold, you can do even more, in so many ways. AT&T

Key features of the Pixel Fold include:

Tensor G2 with Titan M2 processor

5.8-inch Pixel phone when folded

7.6-inch OLED display when opened

12GB RAM

256/512GB storage options

Powerful smartphone or immersive tablet depending on your current needs

Triple rear camera 10.8MP ultrawide rear lens 48MP main rear lens 5x optical telephoto rear lens with 20x Super Res Zoom

9.5MP Dual PD front camera

8MP inner camera

Tripod mode for astrophotography

Best zoom on a foldable

Dual-screen interpreter mode

Updated Android features for larger-screen devices The new continuity feature automatically adapts content from small screen to large screen when opened Easy dragging for split-screen mode Split keyboard for faster typing Two-panel shade showing notifications and quick settings at the same time Task view keeps multitasking windows paired Can adjust split screen mode for best viewing When watching YouTube, you can partially fold the device for use in tabletop mode Support for switching displays within an app, i.e., the camera can be switched to the smaller screen to use the rear camera for selfies

Fingerprint unlock with power button fingerprint

Scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass

5 years of Pixel updates

The Google Pixel Fold should start shipping to AT&T customers as well as other carriers and from Google soon.

What do you think of this AT&T deal on the Google Pixel Fold? Are you going to buy this new foldable? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.