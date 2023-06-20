[UPDATED] Pwnage Stormbreaker premium gaming mouse features magnesium alloy shell, adjustable sensor

Back in March, Razer announced a high-end gaming mouse with a magnesium alloy shell. Another company, Pwnage, has taken that concept one step further and announced the Stormbreaker, a gaming mouse with a magnesium alloy shell and an adjustable sensor.

UPDATED (06/20/23): The Pwnage StormBreaker is now available from the company’s website and starts at $169.99.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Some of the benefits of having a magnesium alloy shell include being ultra-lightweight, having high durability, zero flex, and high heat dissipation. The high-grade magnesium alloy exoskeleton on the Pwnage Stormbreaker offers an intricate yet ultra-durable ergonomic shape design and weighs only 53g.

“There is no other gaming mouse on the market that can match Stormbreaker’s personalized responsiveness, control, accuracy and speed for competitive games. Stormbreaker is a magnesium alloy gaming masterpiece; raising the bar for what is possible in a gaming mouse and is poised to be the mouse of choice for gamers of all skill levels – from beginner to professional.” Henry Lai, CEO, Pwnage

This latest gaming mouse to hit the market also features an adjustable PAW 3395 sensor. Simply put, users can move the sensor forward or back, which Pwnage states can give “up to 14% increase of speed & accuracy, and reduces path deviation while aiming up to 23%.” Other features of the Stormbreaker include a battery life of 120 hours (with a 2-hour full recharge time), sorted Omron switches rated for 20 million clicks, a 2000Hz polling rate, and a funky-looking high-speed receiver pyramid.

The limited edition colourways of the Pwnage Stormbreaker premium gaming mouse.

Available in Black and White, the company is also offering up five limited edition colourways: Red, Olive, Mint, Blue, and Gray. Starting at $169.99, the mouse can be upgraded with gold side grips and glass feet for an additional cost. Pre-orders are now open on the Pwnage website with shipping anticipated to start in mid-March.

