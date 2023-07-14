OWO and Ubisoft collaborate on an Assassin’s Creed haptic shirt

|
, ,

Have you become bored with your haptic controller and chair? Feel the need for a more immersive experience? Well, OWO and Ubisoft want to give you exactly that with the Assassin’s Creed haptic shirt. The companies even claim that you will “exclusive sensations never felt before”, I don’t want to know.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Purchasers of the Assassin’s Creed haptic shirt will also get a copy of “Mirage” with their purchase and Haptic OWO Sensations will be available on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Here’s what the OWO says about this latest gaming device:

Now, you will not impersonate Basim, you will be Basim. Use your uncanny skills to avoid being seen while seeking justice.

Get your exclusive Assassin’s Creed: Mirage Special Edition now. This offer includes a digital copy of the game, which you will be able to play on PS5, Xbox Series X or PC.

Using the OWO System, you will be able to feel your precise movements when you take down your targets. But beware! They are out to get you. Don’t let your enemies get too close, or you will feel the consequences.

Download My OWO App and live the game to the fullest by calibrating your OWO Skin. The App saves your stats, so your calibration will be automatically customized every time you play.

You can also modify the intensity whenever you want, even while you are playing!

OWO

Including in the purchase of the ACW haptic shirt is the following:

  • OWO Skin (haptic shirt)
  • OWO Device
  • x20 Gel Pads
  • Charging Cable
  • Storage Pouch
  • Mirage Game Code

Find out more about the haptic shirt on OWO’s website, linked below. The game comes out on October 12th and no pricing or release date has been announced for the haptic shirt.

OWO ACM HAPTIC SHIRT

What do you think of the Assassin’s Creed haptic shirt? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. We often cover brand press releases and those do not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Previous

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 gets its own Satechi Dual USB-C hub

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap