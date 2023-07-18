Babylon 5: The Complete Series is available on Blu-ray and fully remastered in December

Babylon 5 is a classic TV series with a big following, and now that following is grinning ear to ear as Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment is releasing Babylon 5 on Blu-ray for the first time ever!

Babylon 5 is an American space opera television series created by writer and producer J. Michael Straczynski that ran for five seasons from 1994 to 1998. The critically acclaimed franchise debuted in 1993 with the pilot film The Gathering. The series then launched a year later and ran for five seasons and 110 additional episodes. A future-history story covering the years 2257–2262, with each year corresponding to one season, Babylon 5 was the first series to introduce viewers to the concept of a five-year arc, with a defined beginning, middle, and end, paving the way for a number of such later series.

2258 CE. Five hostile federations dominate the outermost regions of space. Heroes, thieves, and rare and exotic beings find refuge in this time of uneasy peace and the constant threat of war on a lone space station — the last and best hope for peace between a hundred worlds, alien and human alike — Babylon 5

The award-winning series starred Bruce Boxleitner, Michael O’Hare, Claudia Christian, Jerry Doyle, Mira Furlan, Andreas Katsulas, Peter Jurasik, Richard Biggs, Andrea Thompson, Stephen Furst, Bill Mumy, Tracy Scoggins, Jason Carter, Robert Rusler, Jeff Conaway, Patricia Tallman and Mary Kay Adams.

This new Blu-ray will be available December 5 to purchase on Blu-ray Disc via online retailers and priced at $99.99 in the US and $119.99 in Canada.

