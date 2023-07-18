Creative announces its latest bone conduction headphones, Outlier Free Pro+ and Free+

Creative Technology today announced the release of the Creative Outlier Free Pro+ and Outlier Free+, the latest bone conduction headphones to join the Outlier series.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Building on the foundation of its predecessors, these latest headphones bring an elevated open-ear listening experience with better precision and optimal sound conduction efficiency through the innovative adjustable transducers that adapt to the unique contours of each individual’s ears.

With the ability to customize the fit, users can now enjoy unrivaled comfort and stability, allowing them to focus on their music or calls without any distractions. Along with an added burst of vibrant color options, these latest Plus versions add a playful and colorful twist to the user’s everyday life.

For Creative Outlier Free+, users can choose between the classic yet stylish dark slate grey and matte black combination or make a striking statement with the lively dark slate grey and lime green fusion. The Creative Outlier Free Pro+, on the other hand, is available in midnight blue and matte black or midnight blue and fiery orange combinations. With these additional color options, users can now match their headphones to their personal style.

Designed for an active lifestyle, these bone conduction headphones are built to withstand the elements. The Creative Outlier Free+ has an IPX5 water-resistant rating, while the Creative Outlier Free Pro+ has an IPX8 waterproof rating and a built-in 8 GB memory, allowing users to experience absolute audio playback freedom while running, cycling, and even swimming. Together with seamless Bluetooth® 5.3 connectivity and an extended battery life of up to 10 hours, these headphones are the perfect companions, delivering impressive audio performance in any environment.

And that’s not all—Creative will also be launching a mini version of the bone conduction headphones in August 2023 that will be suitable for pre-teens and teenagers, allowing them to enjoy their favorite tunes and experience quality audio with a comfortable fit.

Pricing and Availability

Outlier Free+ is priced at US$99.99 and is available on the company’s website.

Outlier Free Pro+ is priced at US$149.99 and is available on the company’s website.

What do you think of these new headphones? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.