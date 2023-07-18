beyerdynamic announces its Blue BYRD ANC in-ear headphones

With the prevalence of TWS headphones, it’s unusual to see a company make a big deal out of a new Bluetooth wired in-ear headphones release. While wires seem to be dead, to the larger general consumer market, they are still more reliable than TWS and many users still want them. The new beyerdynamic Blue BYRD ANC in-ear headphones aim to tap into that market segment.

These headphones aren’t wired in the sense that they plug directly into a device, but they are wired to each other, which helps with connectivity and latency. With ANC and Transparency Mode that goes up against some of the best TWS options, beyerdynamic’s newest in-ear headphones are perfect for work and leisure. With a push of a button, Blue BYRD ANC can block out unwanted noise from streets, commutes, or coffee shops. The ergonomically flat shape of the earbuds, combined with ear tips in various sizes, guarantees long-lasting wearing comfort on-the-go or at home.

Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, AAC, and Qualcomm cVc ensure precise audio playback and speech reproduction, providing a high-resolution sound experience on all devices. Blue BYRD ANC also features the latest connectivity with Bluetooth 5.2, MFi certification, Amazon’s Alexa Built-In, Google Fast Pair and Siri.

beyerdynamic’s Blue BYRD ANC is now available for $149 on the beyerdynamic online shop and on Amazon. Follow the links below to purchase from beyerdynamic or Amazon.

