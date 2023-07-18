EnGenius announces the world’s first cloud Wi-Fi 7 access points for enterprise

We don’t cover a lot of enterprise devices or solutions here at Techaeris, but we found this announcement of interest and thought we’d share. EnGenius has announced the world’s first cloud Wi-Fi 7 access points for enterprise.

The EnGenius ECW536 is powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220 platform. It is the world’s first cloud-managed Wi-Fi 7 4×4×4 Wireless Access Point, is explicitly designed for enterprise-level environments, and is the first launch in the series.

Setting new benchmarks in wireless connectivity, the ECW536 empowers organizations to embrace the future of wireless networking with the all-new Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) Standard and ultra-fast aggregate speeds of up to 18.8 Gbps. Here are some of the key features of the ECW536:

High-Speeds and Capacity: The ECW536 leverages the power of Wi-Fi 7 for lightning-fast speeds up to 11,600 Mbps (6 GHz), 5,800 Mbps (5 GHz), and 1,440 Mbps (2.4 GHz). Enjoy unparalleled performance for bandwidth-intensive applications and data-intensive environments.

Advanced Optimization: Equipped with cutting-edge 4x4x4 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, and 10 GbE Port PoE++ technologies, the ECW536 maximizes channel utilization, reduces latency, and ensures optimal signal and reception reliability. Benefit from enhanced network efficiency and seamless connectivity even in high-density deployments.

Future-Proof Connectivity: The ECW536 supports the latest industry standards and is backward-compatible with previous Wi-Fi generations. Effortlessly integrate into existing networks and devices, ensuring smooth transitions to the next wireless technology generation.

Simplified Management and Deployment: Manage ECW536 access points with ease through the centralized EnGenius Cloud platform and streamline provisioning, configuration, and firmware updates, saving time and resources. Seamlessly integrate into existing network infrastructures, minimizing deployment costs.

Enhanced Security: The ECW536 prioritizes network security, offering enterprise-level encryption protocols and comprehensive security features that easily protect sensitive data and safeguard the network from unauthorized access.

The ECW536 is scheduled to be available for purchase in early Q4 of 2023 through authorized EnGenius resellers and distributors. For more information about the ECW536, visit the EnGenius website. Prices were not given at the time of publishing.

