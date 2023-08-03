The $25K Canon MS-500 security camera can record color video in total darkness

If you or your business in the market for a security camera that can record color video in total darkness, then Canon has you covered. The company has announced the Canon MS-500 security camera, and it clocks in at a whopping $25K.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Canon MS-500 is the first advanced long-range low-light camera from Canon, which was developed for viewing remote objects at a distance of several miles in color – day or night. This camera is equipped with the ultra-high-sensitivity Single-Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) sensor and the B4 mount that can support Canon broadcast lenses, enabling capture of long-range objects even in low light.

The SPAD sensor captures the brightness of a subject by digitally counting each incoming light particle (photon) through a method called photon counting, which is thoroughly different from the conventional CMOS sensor.

Here are some of the specifications and features of the Canon MS-500:

Long-range ultra-high-sensitivity low-light camera

Features the Canon-designed and developed 1-inch Single-Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) Sensor with approx. 3.2 million pixels

B4 mount that supports Canon’s lineup of ultra-telephoto 2/3-inch broadcast zoom lenses

The CrispImg2 Custom Picture Preset optimizes resolution and contrast while suppressing image noise

Custom Picture Mode allows users to create up to 20 customized image quality settings for various shooting conditions

Haze Compensation and Smart Shade Control features reduce the effects of haze and mist while automatically adjusting contrast and image brightness

Full color Infrared shooting (Night Mode)

RS-422 serial remote control interface

For the full nitty-gritty on the Canon MS-500, visit the link above for detailed information and use cases.

What do you think of the Canon MS-500? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.