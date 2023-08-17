New on Netflix August 18-24: Another week to catch-up on your backlog

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between August 18-24th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in August if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix August 18-24th list which doesn’t have a whole lot of new enticing shows so it’s a great week to play catch-up. This week’s best bet is the 2015 movie The Big Short.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in July and August. The following games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Cut the Rope Daily (Available August 1): Solve one new logic puzzle every day to keep your streak alive. Cut ropes and pop balloons to feed cute green monster Om Nom, who’s craving a candy fix!

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals: Shadowy cult members. Ghostly radio signals. Spacetime portals. Investigate a dark new mystery in this interactive story game set in a familiar world.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess: Welcome to Beth Harmon’s world. Take some lessons, play puzzles and matches or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the show.

Sonic Prime Dash: Zip through 3D race courses, jump over obstacles and battle iconic villains in this high-octane running game featuring the world’s fastest blue hedgehog.

Too Hot To Handle 2: More choices, bigger drama. Change your look and make a play: true love or hot hook up? Risk it all in the next season of this interactive story game.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in August but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Guns & Gulaabs (NETFLIX SERIES): In the cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj, an unprecedented opium deal pulls a big-city cop and a lovesick mechanic into its chaotic clutches.

Guns & Gulaabs (NETFLIX SERIES): In the cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj, an unprecedented opium deal pulls a big-city cop and a lovesick mechanic into its chaotic clutches.

Risqué Business: Taiwan (NETFLIX SERIES): Shin Dong-youp and Sung Si-kyung embark on a laughter-filled journey to Taiwan, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of its sex culture and business.

And now for the Netflix August 18-24th list:

August 18

10 Days of a Bad Man (NETFLIX FILM): Battered, broken and bereaved, a private investigator must muscle his way through a tangle of lies to uncover the truth behind a mansion murder.

10 Days of a Bad Man (NETFLIX FILM): Battered, broken and bereaved, a private investigator must muscle his way through a tangle of lies to uncover the truth behind a mansion murder.

Love, Sex and 30 Candles (NETFLIX FILM): In the year they all turn 30, four best friends navigate relationships, heartbreak and a and a shocking development that threatens to tear them apart.

Mask Girl (NETFLIX SERIES): An office worker who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked internet personality by night — until a chain of ill-fated events overtakes her life.

The Monkey King (NETFLIX FAMILY): A monkey and his magical fighting stick team up on an epic quest, battling demons, dragons, gods and the greatest adversary of all: Monkey's own ego!

August 22

LIGHTHOUSE (NETFLIX SERIES): Two leading entertainers casually get together for some real talk, shedding light on their vulnerabilities and worries, with lots of laughs along the way.

LIGHTHOUSE (NETFLIX SERIES): Two leading entertainers casually get together for some real talk, shedding light on their vulnerabilities and worries, with lots of laughs along the way.

Untold: Swamp Kings (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)): College football is life in Florida, nowhere more apparent than in the extraordinary story of the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2010. After a blazing run in the 1990s under Coach Steve Spurrier, the University of Florida's winning streak had dried up by 2005. Enter Urban Meyer, the Gators' demanding new head coach whose take-no-prisoners style breeds not only a string of legendary victories, but also unrelenting drama that rippled well beyond the locker room. In their own words through extensive sit-down interviews paired with archival footage, Meyer and the titans he coached (Brandon Siler, Tim Tebow, Brandon Spikes, Major Wright, and Ahmad Black, among many others) give viewers a bird's-eye view of how they catapulted the Florida Gators from underdogs to winners of two BCS National Championships. Drilling down with a riveting play-by-play of some of the Gators' most blistering wins and losses, this four-episode docuseries zooms in on each turbulent year of Meyer's reign and isn't afraid to tackle the challenging sides of his leadership and the perils of his players being star athletes at such a young age.

August 23

The Big Short

Destined with You (NETFLIX SERIES): A lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom — igniting an unexpected romance.

Destined with You (NETFLIX SERIES): A lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom — igniting an unexpected romance.

Sausage Party 🇺🇸

Squared Love Everlasting (NETFLIX FILM): A flashy influencer and a down-to-earth teacher's committed relationship gets tested when a person from the past threatens their happily ever after.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Five different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn't quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

August 24

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): New episodes of the martial-arts anime series.

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): New episodes of the martial-arts anime series.

Ragnarok: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): With the lines between good and evil blurred, Magne's fortitude is about to face its ultimate trial in an epic final battle of gods against giants.

With the lines between good and evil blurred, Magne’s fortitude is about to face its ultimate trial in an epic final battle of gods against giants. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 🇨🇦

Who is Erin Carter? (NETFLIX SERIES): A British expat's tranquil life in Barcelona spirals out of control when an armed robbery at a supermarket exposes her secret… and violent past.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada August 18-24th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada August 18-24th list will you be catching over the next week or are you going to be clearing some of your backlog? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.