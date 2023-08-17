Samsung The Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub is available to pre-order

Samsung The Freestyle is a strangely named portable projector that launched at CES 2022 and quickly became a popular. Its popularity caused Samsung to pause pre-orders of Gen 1 and hopefully, this will not happen with The Freestyle Gen 2.

That is correct, Samsung has announced that pre-orders for The Freestyle Gen 2 are now open. The new version of The Freestyle adds support for cloud gaming with improved performance while maintaining its small form factor and ability to project an image anywhere. One of the key additions to the generation is the Gaming Hub, as well as the ability to connect two of The Freestyle projectors for an ultra-wide image. Here are a few more key features:

Gaming & Entertainment Wherever, Whenever: With support for Samsung Gaming Hub, The Freestyle Gen 2 makes it easy for gamers to access favorite titles from a recently expanded portfolio of nearly 3,000 games from streaming partners Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut – no console required!

Smart TV: The Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub is a full smart TV experience powered by Tizen OS and supports all your favorite streaming apps from Netflix and Apple TV, to Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video and more. The Freestyle also brings you Samsung TV Plus, with free access to hundreds of live TV channels and thousands of movies and shows on demand.

Portable Screen: Simply point and play – The Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub automatically optimizes content for Full High Definition (Full HD) viewing at 1080×1920 resolution that can be projected from floor-to-ceiling with its cradle stand. With Auto Keystone and Auto Focus features, the image will always appear sharp and vivid, no matter the angle it's being projected from.

The Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub is available for pre-order at $799.99. Pre-order now through Aug. 30 via Samsung.com to receive free delivery and shipping along with a free, IP55-rated, water and dust-resistant case(a $59.99 value) for safe & stylish storage.

