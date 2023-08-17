Satechi announces its Dual Dock Stand with NVMe SSD enclosure

Satechi is a tech accessory manufacturer that has grown to be one of the best on the market. The company makes numerous accessories for Apple devices, but many of them also work on Windows. Now, the company has announced its latest accessory, the Satechi Dual Dock Stand with NVMe SSD enclosure.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Designed for both business and creative professionals, the Satechi Dual Dock will transform any MacBook or Windows laptop into a do-it-all hub with a simple connection via the included adjustable dual USB-C connectors. Constructed from high-quality aluminum with a space-gray and black finish, the Dual Dock offers an array of connectivity options including multiple HDMI ports, USB-A ports, and USB-C data ports, along with an Ethernet port, DisplayPort, and USB-C power port to keep devices charged while working.

Here’s what Satechi had to say in its press release:

The Dual Dock Stand is equipped with two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort, so users can enjoy flexible options for expanding screen capacity at an impressive 4K/60Hz resolution. With the ability to connect two monitors in extended mode (limited to one external monitor for Mac M1/M2 systems), users have the option to utilize two HDMI ports or a combination of one DisplayPort and one HDMI connection, allowing for a more personalized setup.

While boosting performance, the Dual Dock Stand provides continuous power for MacBooks with a USB-C power port (input), delivering a strong 75W power delivery to stay charged throughout the workday. This port is designed exclusively for power supply and does not support data transfer or video output functionality.

Satechi’s Dual Dock Stand incorporates an SSD Enclosure, located at the bottom, which supports both NVMe and SATA SSDs. This compact storage solution allows for rapid data transfers, efficient backups, seamless data recovery, and reliable external storage, all capable of reaching speeds of up to 10Gbps. Users can transfer large files and multimedia content in a matter of seconds with easy SSD installation thanks to the included screw and screwdriver.

Users can expand their connectivity options with the Dual Dock’s two USB-C data ports, offering high-speed connectivity choices of 5Gbps and 10Gbps. This enhanced versatility provides the optimal user experience.

The Satechi Dual Dock Stand is currently available on the company’s website for $149.99 and is 20% off with code NVME20 until August 24.

