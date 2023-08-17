Razer goes all out with the BlackWidow V4 75% complete with hot-swappable switches

Razer has been making keyboards (and other peripherals) for ages now but one thing was missing: a keyboard with hot-swappable switches. That changes today with the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% mechanical gaming keyboard with hot-swappable switches for those who want greater customization.
Razer’s BlackWidow lineup is already known for its focus on control, customization, and (of course) Chroma lighting. With full-height keys and mechanical switches, it is the go-to keyboard for many gamers. Previously available in full-size, TKL, and 65% versions, the new 75% version also adds another size to the line-up.
But the star of the show is the ability to swap out the mechanical switches while on the go, giving gamers even more options to customize the keyboard with compatible 3- and 5-pin switches of their choice. The BlackWidow V4 75% utilizes a gasket mounting design with an FR4 plate for a flexible and softer typing feel. Complete with factory-lubed stabilizers for smoother travel, the internal construction of the keyboard is rounded out with two layers of sound-dampening foam to reduce unwanted reverberation and a tape-enhanced fire-retardant PCB which results in a cleaner and more muted typing sound.
“The BlackWidow V4 75% is the result of Razer listening to the community, seamlessly merging customization with gaming. Its hot-swappable architecture, paired with our elite mechanical switches and adaptive Chroma RGB lighting, empowers gamers to tailor a keyboard that’s truly unique to their needs.”Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division
Key features of the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% mechanical gaming keyboard include:
- Hot-swappable Design: Compatible with 3 or 5-pin switches, the keyboard’s socketed PCB allows you to easily swap out its pre-loaded Razer™ Orange Tactile Switches Gen-3 for custom ones to achieve your desired key feel.
- Compact 75% Layout with Aluminum Case: Ideal for minimalist setups where desk space is a premium, the keyboard’s solid, compact build still includes a function row and arrow keys to cover essential commands.
- Optimized Typing Experience: With a gasket-mounted FR4 plate, tape-enhanced PCB, lubricated stabilizers, and two layers of sound dampening foam, enjoy light, balanced keystrokes that sound full and satisfying.
- 2-side Underglow with Per-Key Lighting: Featuring per-key lighting and a striking 2-side underglow, sync the keyboard with your battlestation and enjoy greater immersion for hundreds of integrated games.
- Multi-function Roller and Media Keys: Pause, play, skip and tweak everything from brightness to volume—the ultimate convenience as you enjoy your entertainment.
- Magnetic Plus Letherette Wrist Rest: With a soft, cushioned wrist rest that securely snaps to the keyboard, enjoy long-lasting comfort that helps you power through the most intense gaming marathons.
- Choice of Switches: Choose between Razer Yellow, Green, or Yellow Switches. Keyboard includes a 2-in-1 Keycap and Switch Puller.
The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard is now available in Black for $189.99 from Razer.com and other retailers like Amazon. A white version will be available in September for $199.99.
