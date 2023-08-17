Razer goes all out with the BlackWidow V4 75% complete with hot-swappable switches

Razer has been making keyboards (and other peripherals) for ages now but one thing was missing: a keyboard with hot-swappable switches. That changes today with the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% mechanical gaming keyboard with hot-swappable switches for those who want greater customization.

Razer’s BlackWidow lineup is already known for its focus on control, customization, and (of course) Chroma lighting. With full-height keys and mechanical switches, it is the go-to keyboard for many gamers. Previously available in full-size, TKL, and 65% versions, the new 75% version also adds another size to the line-up.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% mechanical gaming keyboard with hot-swappable switches.

But the star of the show is the ability to swap out the mechanical switches while on the go, giving gamers even more options to customize the keyboard with compatible 3- and 5-pin switches of their choice. The BlackWidow V4 75% utilizes a gasket mounting design with an FR4 plate for a flexible and softer typing feel. Complete with factory-lubed stabilizers for smoother travel, the internal construction of the keyboard is rounded out with two layers of sound-dampening foam to reduce unwanted reverberation and a tape-enhanced fire-retardant PCB which results in a cleaner and more muted typing sound.

“The BlackWidow V4 75% is the result of Razer listening to the community, seamlessly merging customization with gaming. Its hot-swappable architecture, paired with our elite mechanical switches and adaptive Chroma RGB lighting, empowers gamers to tailor a keyboard that’s truly unique to their needs.” Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division

Key features of the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% mechanical gaming keyboard include:

Hot-swappable Design: Compatible with 3 or 5-pin switches, the keyboard’s socketed PCB allows you to easily swap out its pre-loaded Razer™ Orange Tactile Switches Gen-3 for custom ones to achieve your desired key feel.

Compact 75% Layout with Aluminum Case: Ideal for minimalist setups where desk space is a premium, the keyboard's solid, compact build still includes a function row and arrow keys to cover essential commands.

Optimized Typing Experience: With a gasket-mounted FR4 plate, tape-enhanced PCB, lubricated stabilizers, and two layers of sound dampening foam, enjoy light, balanced keystrokes that sound full and satisfying.

2-side Underglow with Per-Key Lighting: Featuring per-key lighting and a striking 2-side underglow, sync the keyboard with your battlestation and enjoy greater immersion for hundreds of integrated games.

Multi-function Roller and Media Keys: Pause, play, skip and tweak everything from brightness to volume—the ultimate convenience as you enjoy your entertainment.

Magnetic Plus Letherette Wrist Rest: With a soft, cushioned wrist rest that securely snaps to the keyboard, enjoy long-lasting comfort that helps you power through the most intense gaming marathons.

Choice of Switches: Choose between Razer Yellow, Green, or Yellow Switches. Keyboard includes a 2-in-1 Keycap and Switch Puller.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard is now available in Black for $189.99 from Razer.com and other retailers like Amazon. A white version will be available in September for $199.99.

