Samsung’s first 5K monitor is now available for purchase

Announced at CES 2023, Samsung’s first 5K high-resolution IPS display designed for creators – the ViewFinity S9 – is now available for purchase on Samsung.com and at select retailers nationwide for $1,599.99.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The 27-inch 5k monitor display offers DCI-P3 99% color gamut and 600 nits of brightness to deliver the color saturation and detail that brings your ideas to life. Designed to easily connect Windows and select Mac devices, the ViewFinity S9 has Mini DisplayPort and Thunderbolt™ 4 (90W) and USB-C connectivity.

These are the key features of the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor:

27” screen with a 5K (5,120 x 2,880) resolution. Its workspace is over 50% bigger than other UHD monitors with exceptional picture and text clarity

With its 99% DCI-P3 and 218 PPI (pixels per inch), the ViewFinity S9 provides more saturated and vivid colors with crisper details

Uses the Smart Calibration feature controlled with smartphones, which is the first in the industry. Users can conveniently customize the screen for precise settings without expensive, complex calibration equipment whenever they want. Using the SmartThings app, users can choose to calibrate in Basic mode for a quick and easy adjustment of white balance and gamma settings, or they can use Professional mode for complete control of color temperature, luminance, color space and gamma settings. Users can start this process simply by pointing their smartphone camera at the ViewFinity S9.

Offers versatile connectivity for users of both Mac and Windows PCs, with Thunderbolt 4 and Mini DisplayPort inputs, in addition to USB-C

Comes equipped with a built-in 4K SlimFit camera

Slim metal design with a height adjustable stand and the screen can tilt to match viewing angles. In Pivot mode, the screen rotates 90 degrees, so users can read long documents with less scrolling

Embedded Smart TV apps give users the full TV experience when it’s time to switch to entertainment after work. Users have access to the popular streaming apps and Samsung Gaming Hub

S90PC Display Screen Size 27”



Panel Type IPS, Flat Resolution 5K (5,120 x 2,880) Color Gamut DCI-P3 99% Brightness (Typical) 600 cd/m2 Refresh Rate (Max) 60Hz Response Time 5ms (GtG) Contrast Ratio (Static) 1000:1 Matte Display Yes Features Calibration Smart Calibration Intelligent Eye Care Adaptive Picture / Eye Saver Mode / Flicker Free

Camera 4K (3,840 x 2,160), In-box Smart TV Apps Yes Gaming Hub Yes (KR, US, CA, BR, GB, FR, DE, IT, ES) Interface Connection Types 1 Thunderbolt 4 (90W)

1 miniDP, USB-C (3DN)

Design Stand Type HAS / Pivot / Tilt Wall Mount

What do you think of this 5K monitor? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.