That’s on Crackle? 25 movies worth watching on Crackle

If you’re not familiar with our Lights, Camera, Crackle monthly series, well, you should be. And if you are familiar with the series, you’ll know that a lot of what’s coming to Crackle can be, to put it bluntly, not so great. But all is not lost, there are some good movies to watch on the service and we spent a little time finding 25 movies worth watching on Crackle.

These 25 movies worth watching on Crackle aren’t for everyone, nothing ever is. But these movies stand out among the hundreds of others on the platform. Some of them are fantastic, and some of them are at least worth a few hours of light entertainment. Either way, we wanted to extract some gems in case you were thinking of trying Crackle but didn’t want to spend time looking too far in.

Crackle is a video on-demand free streaming service that users can use with or without an account. Though, creating an account will gain you certain playback abilities. The platform is supported by ads.

That’s on Crackle?

San Andreas

When the earth quakes, a rescue pilot (Dwayne Johnson) races against time to save his family amidst catastrophic chaos and unforgiving destruction.

13 Assassins

A group of assassins come together for a suicide mission to kill an evil lord.

Anti Matter

A Ph.D. student finds herself unable to make new memories after a failed wormhole experiment.

Black Death

Set during the time of the first outbreak of bubonic plague in England, a young monk is tasked with learning the truth about reports of people being brought back to life in a small village.

Brotherhood of Blades

From the producers of Face/Off and The Karate Kid – Three sworn brothers (including Chen Chang, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Secret Police of the Imperial Guard, are pawns in a deadly game.

Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey

Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey follows the real life rock ‘n’ roll fairy tale of Filipino Arnel Pineda, who was plucked from YouTube to become the frontman for the iconic American rock band Journey.

Eat Wheaties!

Sid Straw’s unexceptional life takes a wild turn when he accidentally stalks famous college friend Elizabeth Banks on social media, and it goes viral.

Europa Report

A spaceship’s crew travels to the far reaches of the solar system in search of life. Developed with NASA, this awe-inspiring thriller offers the most scientifically accurate representation of space travel.

Gundala

Based on the hit classic comic, Gundala is a poignant reminder that anyone can be a hero (though a superpower never hurts). Gundala, who has grown up on the streets, must choose between continuing to look out for himself or doing something about the injustice that surrounds him.

Halo Legends

The universe of the Halo video game series is expanded in seven short animated films from Japan’s greatest anime directors and studios.

Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn

UNSC Cadet Thomas Lasky must conquer his inner fears and join forces with super-soldier John-117 to take down a massive faction of the Covenant.

Highlander: The Movie

When the mystical Russell Nash (Christopher Lambert) kills a man in a sword fight in a New York City parking lot, he leaves a sliver of an ancient weapon lodged in a car in the process. After brilliant forensics specialist Brenda Wyatt (Roxanne Hart) recovers evidence of the mysterious weapon, she and her partner, Lt. Frank Moran (Alan North), embark on an investigation Of Nash that will land them in the middle of a dangerous, centuries-old feud between powerful immortals.

IP Man

The life story of Yip Man, the first person to teach the Chinese martial art of Wing Chun.

IP Man 2

In this film inspired by a true story, Wing Chun martial arts master Ip Man (Donnie Yen) and his family are moving from Foshan, China, to Hong Kong, where Ip aspires to create a school so that he may teach his fighting techniques to a new generation. However, he finds resistance from an asthmatic Hung Ga master named Hong Zhen Nan (Sammo Hung). Soon, Ip is drawn into a treacherous world of corruption as well as a fateful showdown with a merciless boxer known as the Twister (Darren Shahlavi).

IP Man 3

Martial-arts master Ip Man (Donnie Yen) takes on a crooked developer (Mike Tyson) and his gang of brutal thugs.

Kill Zone 2

Undercover cop Kit (Wu Jing) becomes a junkie in order to catch Mr Hung (Louis Koo), the mastermind behind a crime syndicate. When his cover gets blown, a Hong Kong cop (Wu Jing) lands in a Thai prison where the warden (Zhang Jin) works with a criminal mastermind (Louis Koo) to harvest organs.

Knockabout

A kung-fu master (Sammo Hung) helps two brothers who work as con men.

Lionheart

After his brother is badly beaten by a street gang, Jean-Claude Van Damme deserts the foreign legion in order to avenge his honor in this action film also known as A.W.O.L. and Wrong Bet.

Ninja II: Shadow Of A Tear

While studying Ninjutsu in Japan, Casey is asked by his Sensei to return to New York to protect the legendary Yoroi Bitsu, an armored chest that contains the weapons of the last Koga Ninja.

Nosferatu

In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder). After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile Orlok’s servant, Knock (Alexander Granach), prepares for his master to arrive at his new home.

Once Upon a Time in Shanghai

A laborer moves to Shanghai to become rich, and has to use his kung-fu skills to survive.

Ong Bak: The Thai Warrior

In Thailand, the impoverished village of Ban Nong Pradu has its most precious Buddha statue stolen from the temple. Luckily, the small town also has a very skilled fighter in the form of Ting (Tony Jaa), who sets out on a quest to recover the cherished figure. His journey leads him to Bangkok, where he must wrangle the statue from Don (Wannakit Sirioput), a volatile drug dealer. Meanwhile, the village is suffering a severe drought and needs the Buddha to restore vitality.

Robert The Bruce

King Robert the Bruce is injured and on the run from the English army. On the brink of defeat, a widow and her family nurse him back to health and join The Bruce as he sets out to claim the long-awaited freedom of Scotland.

Savage

Inspired by the true stories of New Zealand’s street gangs across 30 years, SAVAGE follows DANNY at three defining moments in his life as he grows from a boy into the violent enforcer of a gang.

Split Second

A policeman (Rutger Hauer) hunts a slimy monster ripping out hearts in 2008 London, which is wet from global warming.

These 25 movies are, we think, worth watching on Crackle.