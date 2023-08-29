ASUS shuts down its Zenfone division

The ASUS Zenfone lineup debuted in 2014, delivering tiny smartphones with impressive specifications. Granted, the phones didn’t sell as well in the United States, but that doesn’t change the fact that they didn’t sell well in other countries.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

According to Technews Taiwan, ASUS’ mobile phones are divided into two groups: the ROG and Zenfone series. Sadly, ASUS has decided to close its Zenfone mobile division. However, employees who are currently employed by the Zenfone division will eventually be integrated into other divisions or will join the ROG team directly. ASUS is conducting an organizational restructuring, which is the cause of this division’s closure. On a positive note, the ROG division is still very much alive and will be taking on some fresh recruits, which might result in an outstanding ROG Phone 8 in the future.

It’s strange that ASUS is closing down its Zenfone business just as the Zenfone 10 is available for preorder in the United States. The smartphone is priced starting at $699 for 128GB of storage with 8GB of RAM with a $799 option with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. There are other colors to pick from, however, the 128/8GB model is only available in Midnight Black.

I believe the Zenfone 10 will be the company’s final Zenfone model and likely the last time the Zenfone series will receive Android updates. Even so, smaller phones will still be available from other companies and include Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and Google’s A-series Pixel handsets are available.

What do you think about ASUS discontinuing the Zenfone series? Do you think it’s a good idea despite the company’s restructuring? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Don’t forget to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.