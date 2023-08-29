IFA 2023: Urbanista announces its new Malibu waterproof speaker

Urbanista, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announced the latest addition to its line-up of light powered audio products: Urbanista Malibu, the world’s first solar charging wireless speaker with integrated Powerfoyle solar cell technology. Urbanista Malibu is a waterproof activity speaker that self-charges whenever exposed to indoor or outdoor light, making it a product truly designed for life in motion.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Made from recycled plastic and materials, Malibu is your sustainable sound companion, wherever your day takes you. The IP67-rated speaker is fully waterproof and protected against sand, dust and dirt, keeping the music going all day long, whatever the conditions.

The durable Malibu speaker offers everything you need to immerse yourself in your music. The integrated lanyard and rugged design are built for convenience, water resistance and durability so you can take your tunes anywhere.

Malibu’s mobile companion app gives you deep customization options such as a fully customizable EQ band, so you can adjust the speaker’s audio to meet your taste. The app also helps you keep track of the speaker’s live light-charging and historical data to make the most out of your playtime. Malibu comes with a full-day battery reserve, making sure you will never run out of charge, no matter the lighting conditions.

Putting you in complete control of your audio experience, with Malibu you can effortlessly take charge of your audio with the speaker’s intuitive control buttons or connect up to two devices together with the Stereo Link function for a true stereo experience.

Inspired by the iconic beach city known for its outdoor life, Urbanista Malibu is priced at 149 USD / 199 CAD / 149 GBP / 169 EUR and comes in three colorways, including the classic Midnight Black, and the new Desert Gray.

What do you think of this new speaker? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.