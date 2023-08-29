IFA 2023: Marshall announces MOTIF II A.N.C. TWS headphones

IFA news is coming in and Marshall has just announced a new pair of TWS headphones, the MOTIF II A.N.C. These new TWS headphones pack 30-hours of playtime and active noise-cancelling. These new Marshall headphones also have Transparency Mode and BT LE Audio capability.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Here are some of the key features of the MOTIF II A.N.C. TWS headphones as provided by the company:

Marshall Signature Soundstage: Don’t leave great music behind. With Motif II A.N.C. you can take Marshall signature sound with you, wherever you go. Experience concert quality sound whenever you need it, with a pocket-sized design, comfort, and a whole lot of loud.

Cancel The Noise, Amplify Sound: Get locked into the sounds of your choice with improved active noise cancellation and use the app to amplify your playlist so that you can savor the music that matters to you, uninterrupted.

Reliable Playtime: Motif II A.N.C. delivers 10 more hours of playtime than its predecessor. With active noise cancellation and the charge case, get up to 30 hours total, and 6 hours of playtime on their own. Just place your earbuds in the case for an extra boost.

Enhanced Connectivity With LE Audio: Never let anything get in the way of your music with Motif II A.N.C. They're BT LE Audio-ready to ensure the best possible connection, so you'll never miss a beat. This future-proof technology delivers higher quality audio, while increasing the streaming range and improving audio sync, for a better connection when watching video.

A More Sustainable Approach: Motif II A.N.C. comes with improved battery preservation, while its case and buds are made from 70% post-consumer recycled plastic, including used electronics, water bottles and automotive light covers.

On The Go Charging: These supercharged headphones deliver 6 hours of wireless playtime. Add the charging case to the mix and you get 30 hours of listening time on the move. Switch to quick charge when you're in a hurry, for 1- hour extra playtime in 15 minutes.

Pricing and Availability: The Marshall Motif II A.N.C. is available for pre-order starting August 29 for $199 USD, shipping begins September 12th.

