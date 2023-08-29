IFA 2023: Soundcore announces its new Space One noise-cancelling headphones

Soundcore, the premium audio brand of Anker Innovations’, today launched the Space One over-ear headphones, the next generation of headphones under the Space moniker. With an upgraded noise-cancelling system, Space One offers users an improved experience for listening to music or talking on the phone, by targeting frequencies that help to reduce external voices.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Combined with long playtime, impressive audio performance with LDAC decoding and a comfortable floating design, Space One equals an over-the-ear pair of headphones that is perfect for all-day usage.

Leveraging the Space One’s improved noise-cancelling structure helps to block out mid and high frequencies, where the human voice typically resides. Once identified, the Space One headphones can help to reduce many sounds including, people talking, babies crying or co-workers on the phone in the next cubicle. Additionally, thanks to the refined adaptive noise-cancelling system, Space One detects both external sounds and those that enter the ear cup, even if the earcups don’t form a tight seal around the user’s head. This helps to block out up to 98% of unwanted noise.

Using a 40mm dynamic driver, the Space One elevates the audio performance over all frequencies for a balanced sound profile while producing an immersive sound stage and improved sound clarity. Using Soundcore’s HearID function in the Soundcore app, helps users customize the sound to their personal listening capability. The addition of LDAC and Hi-Res Wired and Wireless certification provide uses with a rich and detailed audio experience.

The Space One offers ultra-long playtime with 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and 55 hours of playtime with ANC turned off, delivering all-week usage for on-the-go listening during a daily commute or while traveling. Additionally, charging the headphones for 5-minutes can provide up to 4 hours of additional playtime.

The Space One utilizes three microphones with an enhanced A.I. algorithm to ensure clear calls, customization using the Soundcore app (Android Play Store and Apple App Store), wearing detection as well as multipoint connectivity allowing them to be used with a laptop and phone simultaneously. Sound core’s new over-ear headphones also offer users the ability to customize the transparency mode and strength through the Soundcore app, with ten levels of customization to ensure important announcements are not missed.

Availability and Pricing

The Space One is currently slated to begin shipping as of August 28th, in three colors: Jet Black, Latte Cream and Sky Blue for $99.99 in the US and $129.99 CAD in Canada. Additionally, the Space One will begin shipping on August 31st in the UK for £89.99 and €99.99 EUR in Germany / Europe on Amazon.com and soundcore.com as well as in select retail partners around the world.

What do you think of these new headphones? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.