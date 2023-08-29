IFA 2023: Hisense announces a new ultra-quiet affordable dishwasher

Hisense, the Official TV and Appliance Partner of the NBA, introduces its new ultra-quiet HUI66360XCUS Built-In Dishwasher, a stylish, high-performing appliance designed to clean up even the messiest meals. Hisense’s new dishwasher lets users load more and run less thanks to its large and flexible capacity, which fits up to 15 place settings.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Featuring three adjustable racks and an adjustable cutlery basket for flexible loading, there’s ample space for oversized dishes, as well as reorganization options to fit a variety of needs. Operating at just 44dB, the ultra-quiet dishwasher ensures a peaceful post-dinner cleanup.

Here’s what the company’s press release had to say:

Packed with high-end features, the new dishwasher offers professional-grade performance at a valuable price. In addition to the adjustable third rack, it also includes a third spray arm for full-coverage cleaning that will leave your dishes sparkling, every time.

With the “tap-to-activate” top control panel, users can easily choose between eight standard cycles, customizations (boost, delay, and auto door open), and a self-cleaning mode. The auto-door open setting uses a condensation drying system that ensures your dishes are completely dry, post-cycle – making unloading a breeze.

Not only does the dishwasher feature a sleek, fingerprint-resistant stainless steel design, but it’s also Energy Star Most Efficient certified meaning each cycle uses less water and energy. This helps reduce utility costs so you can keep your money where it belongs – in your wallet!

The Hisense HUI66360XCUS Built-In Dishwasher is available online and in-store at Lowe’s and is currently on sale for just $599. It’s also eligible for the Lowe’s Buy More Save More promotion, which gives shoppers instant savings of $50+ when they buy two or more appliances.

Each dishwasher purchase is backed by a Hisense full two-year warranty – twice as long as the industry standard – and includes free shipping and installation with purchase.

What do you think of this new ultra-quiet dishwasher from Hisense? Read more IFA 2023 coverage here. Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.