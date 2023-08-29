CEDIA Expo 2023: Samsung announces its new 85″ Terrace Outdoor Neo QLED 4K TV

Using a TV outdoors isn’t a new concept, but few TV makers made them to be weatherproof. That is, until just a few years ago, when the outdoor TV gained traction. While there were a handful of companies making enclosures for TVs, the big names weren’t really in that business. Now, we have the Samsung Terrace Outdoor TV line.

The Terrace Outdoor TV was first introduced in 2020 and since then, they’ve had some improvements, but this year the improvements are significant. Literally, the biggest improvement is the new 85″ size option. Designed for direct sun protection, the Terrace Outdoor delivers outdoor-optimized picture quality, with a Neo QLED 4K screen that can stay bright even on the sunniest days.

“Years ago, TVs were reserved for your living room, either mounted on the wall or in an entertainment center. However, just as people are evolving what they watch and how they watch TV, they are also expanding where they watch. We’re seeing a greater demand for TVs that can be experienced from a variety of non-traditional places, such as while camping, on the ceiling, or even in the great outdoors.”

“The Terrace makes it easy to enjoy your favorite shows, movies, and games – now, on an ultra-large screen – while outside in your backyard,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment & Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “The Terrace series has also become one of the stars in the Samsung CI portfolio, so it’s only fitting that we’re debuting our largest and best spec’d outdoor TV at the biggest CI event of the year. We can’t wait for attendees to check it out.”

Here are the key features of the new Samsung 85″ Terrace Outdoor Neo QLED 4K TV:

The new model features an improved Neo QLED panel that allows you to experience incredible 4K clarity with 100% Color Volume for a billion shades of brilliant color that won’t wash out in extreme brightness. With Direct-Sun Protection, you can watch TV even in direct sunlight. Plus, it sports an improved IP56 rating that assures protection from water and dust, so you can enjoy your favorite entertainment year-round. The Terrace is complete with a Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare screen that make it easy to watch what you love with nearly no reflections or distractions.

The 85” Class Terrace effectively reduces onscreen motion blur, so everything from your favorite movie scenes to the onscreen action of Sunday football stays smooth. Equipped with the Quantum Processor 4K, the TV can automatically upscale content into 4K, reduce image noise, restore lost detail, and offer crisp definition regardless of the input source, in addition to HDR10+ and support for multiple simultaneous video feeds.

Designed for permanent outdoor installation, The Terrace provides an ultra-large and comprehensive solution for high-end backyard theaters. With an HD Base-T™ receiver built-in, custom installers can run a single LAN cable to the Terrace to extend HDMI connected devices.

Moreover, new to this year’s model is support for the Samsung Gaming Hub. Gamers can now access their favorite titles from a portfolio of over 3,000 games from streaming partners like Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut – no console required. With Auto Game Mode, you can even play faster on a screen that’s optimizing for gaming.

A full smart TV experience, The Terrace runs on the Samsung Tizen operating system, so you can access over 600 apps and control nearby smart devices using Smart Things directly from the TV. It also includes Samsung TV Plus – Samsung’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video on-demand service (AVOD), which provides access to over 2,000 channels globally and thousands of on-demand shows and movies.

The 85” Class Terrace includes the Samsung SolarCell Remote, which uses a solar panel for convenient charging, whether it’s located indoors or outdoors. It provides a sustainable alternative to traditional battery-powered remotes, expected to save up to 200 million batteries from landfills over the next seven years.

The 85” Class Terrace is available for pre-order at $19,999, this is not chump change folks, starting today on Samsung’s website through September 10.

