Plugable unveils trio of charging accessories

Plugable has been around for some time now, and we’ve reviewed a number of their products and docking stations. Recently, they jumped into the charging space with a 140W USB-C GaN Power Adapter and are back with three more charging accessories for your devices.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The new lineup features a 30W USB-C GaN charger available in black or white, a 32W wall charger with AC power, USB-C, and USB-A ports, and a USB-C extension cable with a built-in 240W power meter.

"After finding success with the recent launch of our 140W USB-C GaN Power Adapter (PS-EPR-140C1), we are very excited to be investing more into the charging category. By expanding our range with these innovative charging solutions, we ensure that customer scan seamlessly tailor their power setups to suit their needs and preferences. Whether in a remote workspace or in a traditional office, these products empower users to create charging solutions that align with their unique charging needs." Lynn Smurthwaite-Murphy, CEO of Plugable

The new Plugable USB-C GaN Charger is compact and offers up to 30W of charging, making it perfect for rapid charging of phones, tablets, and other USB-C devices. As with the company’s other products, the charger has over-voltage, over-current, and short-circuit protection. It is now available on Amazon.com for $19.95, with an introductory $4 off coupon.

The new Plugable 30W USB-C GaN Charger.

For those needing a little bit more, the new 32W USB-C & USB-A charger has the added bonus of an AC power outlet as well so you’re not losing an outlet when it’s plugged in. With USB Power Delivery 3.0, the USB-C port is capable of up to 30W of charging output while the USB-A port supports up to 12W. It is also available on Amazon for $19.95 and also has an introductory $4 off coupon.

The Plugable 32W USB-C & USB-A Charger with AC Power Outlet.

Finally, the USB Type-C Extension Cable with Power Meter not only extends your current USB-C cable, but also lets you view the power usage of the device you have plugged into it. With support for data transfers of up to 10Gbps and delivering up to 240W of power, it also supports Alt Mode video up to 4K @ 60Hz. This cable also retails for $19.95 on Amazon, and yes, it also has an introductory $4 off coupon!

The Plugable USB Type-C Extension Cable with Power Meter.

Check back in the coming days for our full review of these three new charging accessories from Plugable.

