IFA 2023: Sennheiser announces two new colorways for its MOMENTUM 4 Wireless

Since its launch, the traveler-friendly Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless has found a groove not only in the skies, but in busy offices, commutes, households, and backpacks too—making them an audio enthusiasts’ go-to for on the run sound. Now, Sennheiser is doubling the color choices available with two new variants to complement the current matte black/charcoal and white/stone finishes.

Echoing the timeless hue of deep-blue jeans, the inky “Denim” colorway blends understated class with the perfect amount of casual cool. Contrasting stone-colored padding underscores the familiar touch of the fabric-coated headband surface, which can also be found on the protective cases of the entire Sennheiser MOMENTUM series.

Here’s what the company’s press release had to say:

The “Black Copper” variant Copper variant draws lineage from the metallic accents on the instant-classic HD 660S2 audiophile headphone, launched earlier in 2023. Both the “S” badge and earcup contour rings tastefully highlight the series’ premium design and audio heritage, regardless of where you take them.

As with all MOMENTUM 4 Wireless models, the new color choices offer supple ear and headband cushioning to pair all-day comfort with class-leading 60-hour battery life per charge. Both styles feature the series’ renowned Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology, Bluetooth® 5.2 and aptX™ Adaptive support, and matching deluxe travel cases for storing the included USB and audio cables.

All Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless models feature advanced performance and customization options using the free Smart Control App (App Store and Google Play) such as high-resolution audio mode, Sound Personalization, 5-band EQ, and location-based Sound Zones.

The “Black Copper” MOMENTUM 4 Wireless colorway will begin shipping on August 31st, 2023 on the company’s website and Amazon. The “Denim” edition will begin shipping from select retailers and the Sennheiser web store in mid-October. The new MOMENTUM 4 Wireless colorways have an MSRP of $399.95 USD.

