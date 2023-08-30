IFA 2023: Universal Audio announces its new Apollo Twin X USB audio interface

The Universal Audio Apollo Twin X USB gives Windows-based musicians and producers elite-class audio conversion with the tone, feel, and flow of analog recording. Letting you record through preamps from Névé, API, Manley, and more — with near-zero latency — “Apollo Twin X USB is born to make records.”

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Available in UAD-2 DUO Core formats for running acclaimed UAD plug-ins in real time, this 10×6 USB 3 audio interface improves upon the original Apollo Twin’s gold-standard audio quality with completely redesigned A/D and D/A conversion — giving recordings increased dynamic range and ultra-low THD.

The key features of the Universal Audio Apollo Twin X USB audio interface are:

Desktop 10 x 6 USB 3 audio interface for Windows with next-generation 24-bit/192 kHz audio conversion

UAD-2 DUO Core Processing for tracking through vintage compressors, EQs, tape machines, mic preamps, and guitar amp plug-ins with near-zero latency, regardless of audio buffer size

Unison™ technology offers stunning models of classic tube and transformer-based preamps, guitar amps, and stompboxes

Built-in talkback mic for communication with studio talent and recording slate cues

Improved monitor functionality including Mono, Mute, DIM, and ALT monitor controls

2 premium Unison mic/line preamps; 2 line outputs; front-panel Hi-Z instrument input and headphone output

Up to 8 channels of additional digital input via optical ADAT or Optical S/PDIF

Includes Heritage Edition UAD plug-in bundle, featuring Teletronix LA-2A and 1176 compressor collections, 610-B Tube Preamp & EQ Collection, Pultec Passive EQ Collection, Pure Plate Reverb, and more

Runs UAD Powered Plug-Ins via VST & AAX in all major DAWs

Works with your Windows DAW via rock solid ASIO drivers

Uncompromising analog design, superior components, and premium build quality

Free, industry-leading technical support — from knowledgeable audio engineers

