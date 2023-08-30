IFA 2023: JLab announces JBuds Mini, crazy small TWS earbuds

While everything seems to be getting BIGGER, JLab is raising expectations as it decreases the size of its JLab’s JBuds Mini. A common lament people have with true wireless earbuds is finding a secure, comfortable fit, a complaint especially prevalent among people with ears on the smaller side.

Designed to provide a secure and comfortable fit, especially for small ears, the JBuds Mini is 30% smaller than JLab’s highly rated GO Air POP earbuds. And comes with a charging case smaller and lighter than the top leading brands on the market, including Apple’s third-generation AirPods.

With a case smaller than most common car key fobs, the JBuds Mini is the perfect earbud for people who want an audio device that adds minimal bulk to their pockets and bags. Its charging case measures just 2.08″ (l) × 1.38″ (d) × .94″ (w), 50 percent smaller than the case that comes with the JLab’s GO Air Pop.

With each earbud weighing only 0.11 ounces (3.3 grams) and the charging case weighing 0.65 ounces (18.5 grams), the JBuds Mini’s extremely lightweight design makes it a new heavyweight contender in the competitive true wireless market.

Despite its minuscule size, the JBuds Mini provides the same surprising value and modern audio technologies typical of new JLab products. Noise-canceling microphones in each earbud, paired with 6mm dynamic neodymium drivers, help ensure the user can both hear and be heard.

Total playtime for the JBuds Mini is 20+ hours, with each earbud having 5.5+ hours independently. Dual connect technology allows either earbud to be used individually, and Bluetooth Multipoint allows easy switching between a computer, phone, or tablet without disconnecting and pairing the earbuds each time.

The touch controls on the JBuds Mini allow the user to pause and resume audio, answer calls, activate the Be Aware setting to let outside noise pass through, or switch the EQ presets. The JBuds Mini can also utilize the new JLab App, allowing additional customization of the EQ settings and touch controls. Three different-sized pairs of gel eartips assist in allowing users to secure the perfect fit. The JBuds Mini will be available in five colors at launch: mint, sage, pink, aqua, and black.

Here are the key features of the new JLab JBuds Mini:

20+ hours playtime (5.5+ in each earbud)

Dual Connect technology allows each bud to be used independently

Microphone: MEMS (each earbud) -38 dB +/- 1 dB

Patented Custom EQ3 sound and touch controls

Bluetooth 5.3

Range: 30+ ft

Protocols: HFP / A2DP / AVRCP

Codecs: SBC

Driver: 6mm designed dynamic driver

20–20 kHz frequency response

Impedance: 16Ω

Output: 101 +/-3 dB

Input: 35mAh

Earbud battery: 35mAh lithium polymer

Earbud charge time: 1.5 hours (in case)

o Earbud charge time: 1.5 hours (in case) Charging case battery: 250mAh lithium polymer

Case charge time: 2 hours

IP Rating: 55

USB-C charge plug

Three sets of gel eartips

Stainless steel keychain

Google Fast Pair

Weight: 25.1 grams (earbuds + case)

Earbuds: 3.3 grams each

Case: 18.5 grams

o Earbuds: 3.3 grams each o Case: 18.5 grams 2-year warranty

