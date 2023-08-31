IFA 2023: The XGIMI HORIZON Ultra is a 4K long throw projector with Dolby Vision

Projectors have gotten much easier to use over the years, more compact, more feature rich, and now more affordable. XGIMI has been doing projectors for a while now and many of its products hit the sweet spot in terms of ease of use, price, and compactness. Now, the new XGIMI Horizon Ultra aims to up the ante with 4K Dolby Vision and Harman Kardon sound.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Not to mention the pretty amazing price of $1,699 for all of it. XGIMI just announced the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra and on paper, we love it. XGIMI HORIZON Ultra brings movie theater-like performance and output to the home as the first and only 4K long throw home projector with Dolby Vision available to more consumers. Dolby Vision unlocks the full potential of HDR to deliver stunning visuals every time. When enjoyed in Dolby Vision, customers will experience their favorite entertainment come to life with incredible brightness, richer colors, and wider contrast, revealing more details as never before.

“Entertainment consumption has drastically changed recently, with increased streaming at home,” said Apollo Zhong, founder and CEO of XGIMI. “Feedback from our global community of more than 4-million customers helped us develop HORIZON Ultra to bring best-in-class immersive experiences, like Dolby Vision, to our latest line up of products without compromise. This required significant innovation and we’re confident XGIMI HORIZON Ultra will elevate home entertainment to extraordinary levels.” XGIMI

Here’s what the press release had to say about this new projector:

With HORIZON Ultra, XGIMI has added Intelligent Screen Adaption technology 3.0 (ISA 3.0) – an upgraded software and hardware-level computing optics system, only before incorporated in projectors for theaters and luxury markets. Ambient conditions of the watching environment have a critical impact on the viewing experience. Lighting, walls and curtains, and even projector placement, all influence the performance of standard projectors. XGIMI’s new ISA 3.0 technology makes dynamic adjustments to the watching environment using both software and hardware, to ensure the best picture quality at all times.

ISA 3.0 hardware includes a Dynamic Iris for adjustment of brightness & contrast, a Dynamic Color Adjustment Module, and an automatic optical zoom module for uncompromised screen scaling. Together, the three breakthrough hardware improvements provide a precision optical processing system that can change in real time. For example: ISA 3.0 allows for dynamic adjustment of brightness and colors, automatically adjusting view settings for both day and night viewing – increasing brightness during the day, and colors at night.

The new technology is centered around the consumer viewing experience, building on the previous version of ISA to ensure uninterrupted autofocus and keystone correction, so users can enjoy a perfectly aligned and distortion-free image, without the hassle of manual adjustments. ISA 3.0 includes an all-new Wall Color Adaption feature that automatically adjusts brightness and colors to optimize the screen for the wall color it’s being displayed on. Like other XGIMI projectors, HORIZON Ultra continues to feature enhanced eye protection, meaning if a moving object is detected in front of the projector, the unit will automatically dim. This is especially useful with small children or infants who may walk in the front of the display, keeping their eyes safe from light strain.

The Projector of Choice for Gamers

HORIZON Ultra has an all-new gaming mode with professional-grade low latency (18 ms). It supports 4K at 60Hz, so hardcore gamers can enjoy fast refresh rates and low input lag, ensuring smooth and responsive gaming. The HORIZON Ultra can also display up to 200” of screen, making for a clear and large image for users looking to level-up their gaming experience.

Pricing & Availability

The XGIMI HORIZON Ultra is available to purchase today for $1699 on XGIMI.com, Amazon, with other authorized retailer availability coming soon.

