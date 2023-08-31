IFA 2023: The Aiper Surfer S1 is a solar-powered robotic pool surface skimmer

Aiper debuts at IFA Berlin 2023 its first-ever cordless robotic pool skimmer, the Surfer S1, ahead of its official launch in Q1 2024. Say goodbye to the awkward pool skimming net on a pole, the Surfer S1 is a smart water surface cleaning robot powered by a solar panel that efficiently removes unwanted debris floating in your pool.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Aiper Surfer S1 moves across the water’s surface, controlled from the palm of your hand, with a free mobile app for Android and iOS.

“Owning a pool should be fun, but the reality is that pool maintenance can be a laborious, expensive, and time-intensive task. We want your pool to be central to transforming your backyard into a personal oasis and a place of relaxation. That’s why we’ve invested heavily in R&D to produce pool cleaning products that merge technology with innovative design to create easy-to-use pool cleaning solutions that give you back time in your life,” says Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. “Aiper will handle the dirty work so you can spend more time splashing with friends and family in a crystal-clear pool.” Aiper

With the Aiper Surfer S1, you no longer have to manually fish out leaves and debris floating on the pool surface. The Surfer S1 works in pools of all shapes and sizes and glides across pool surfaces, automatically removing unwanted debris like leaves, insects, hair, flower pedals and more. The robotic skimmer propels itself with motorized paddle-wheels that draw their power from solar energy, providing up to 10 hours of efficient surface cleaning. The robot features anti-beaching columns that prevent it from getting stuck, as well as two ultrasonic wave sensors that will not only detect but avoid hitting the pool walls.

Added features are available with the accompanying free mobile app to monitor the robot’s performance, schedule cleanings, battery levels, alerts and more. You can choose from two modes for customized cleaning, including automatic cleaning during which the robot will clean independently or remote cleaning to manually pilot the device via the app to target specific debris. Between cycles, you can use the remote cleaning mode to guide the robot back to the pool edge, at which point you can empty the collected debris and store the device before its next use.

Launching in Q1 2024, the Surfer S1 will cost $599.99 and will be offered in black and white color skews. Ranging from $299.99 to $899.99, the Seagull Series is currently available for purchase. Aiper robots are available at Aiper.com, Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowes.

