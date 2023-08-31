IFA 2023: Sennheiser’s AMBEO Mini soundbar brings immersive audio to small spaces

The German audio brand’s award-winning AMBEO Soundbar experience is now available in a fits-anywhere footprint: the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini. With a sound that punches well above its weight and up to 7.1.4 virtualization, the company claims the latest addition to the spatial audio Soundbar family readies even the smallest of spaces for three-dimensional acoustics.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

At less than half the cubic volume of its Soundbar Plus sibling, it’s easy to see why the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini appeals to audio lovers looking to upgrade a current living room, desktop, bedroom, or even game room setup. At just 70 × 10 × 6.5 cm in size, it blends into nearly any TV or monitor arrangement, yet stands out with its cutting-edge acoustics. There are 250 Watts of ultra-clean class D amplification powering four high-end full-range drivers and dual four-inch subwoofers, so consumers can expect the sharp fidelity, impactful bass and crystal-clear presence that make its bigger relatives a hit with audio critics.

Other useful audio modes personalize the listening experience, including content-specific presets, a Voice enhancement option and neighbor-friendly Night mode. Ease of use is at the heart of the Mini, with an HDMI1 input that accommodates a wide range of eARC-enabled TVs or monitors. Integration with the Sennheiser Smart Control App makes management of features and updates from your smartphone a breeze.

Like its larger siblings, the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini’s 3D sound is the result of a collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS—a world leader in audio research and development. The Mini has four integrated microphones that serve a dual purpose: they function as the central component of the AMBEO room calibration, and facilitate Alexa voice assistant commands as the Soundbar features Alexa Built-In. Consumers also have the option to utilize existing Google Assistant or Siri-enabled devices to cast audio to the Mini through Chromecast Built-In™ and AirPlay®, respectively.

As with all AMBEO Soundbars, the native AMBEO|OS operating system allows for one-touch calibration that scans the room, adjusting the surround virtualization to account for various room sizes, reflections, and textures. Further, the Mini supports popular Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X™, MPEG-H codecs, and 360 Reality Audio6 formats and experiences for enjoying native spatial audio content.

A wide-ranging support of digital music services also makes the Mini a great streaming companion over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth® with vibrant, room-filling sound and impactful bass—all the way down to 43 Hz—from your favorite streaming services such as a Spotify®, TIDAL, Amazon Music, and Apple Music®. AMBEO|OS seamlessly integrates the Mini into popular content ecosystems as a Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and AirPlay 2 device. ​ Bass lovers can add even more low-end punch with wireless connection to as many four Sennheiser AMBEO Subs (sold separately).

The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini will be available to order at Sennheiser and select retailers on September 1st, with an MSRP of $799.99.

