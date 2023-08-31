IFA 2023: The Typhur Dome claims to be the world’s fastest air fryer

Typhur Inc is a designer and producer of smart kitchen appliances, and they have announced the world’s fastest, self-cleaning air fryer called the Typhur Dome. The company says this air fryer is capable of more than simply air frying, this device can “do it all” thanks to its unique design inspired by traditional pizza ovens.

The Typhur Dome Air Fryer, features a cyclonic circulation system that makes it the “world’s fastest air fryer under most conditions.” The Typhur Dome delivers 30% faster cooking times on average while maintaining optimal temperatures and keeping food moist. Experience unmatched speed and efficiency in air frying, ensuring perfectly cooked food every time.

“Air fryers have gained immense popularity worldwide for a reason,” said Frank Sun, CEO of Typhur Inc. “The Dome Air Fryer elevates the cooking experience and takes air frying to the next level by allowing users to achieve perfect cooking results faster and more efficiently.”

Key features of the Typhur Dome Air Fryer include:

Capacity: With a cooking capacity that is double the size of the average air fryer (5.3L), the Typhur Dome is large enough to cook 32 wings, 2.2lbs of fries, two steaks or 12″ pizza. It can effortlessly serve 4-8 people, making it perfect for families and gatherings.

Speed: Unique cyclonic circulation system delivers 30% faster cooking times while maintaining optimal temperatures and keeping food moist.

Versatility: Dehydration, baking, and roasting functionality allows users to explore a wide range of culinary possibilities.

Self-Cleaning: The Typhur Dome breaks down grease during the self-clean cycle eliminating the need for tedious manual cleaning.

Adjustable Fan Speed: Offers precise control for baking and roasting, ensuring tender, juicy results.

Seamless App Integration: Enables users to control the cooking process, activate the self-clean function, and access a recipe reminder feature, providing a connected cooking experience.

Temperatures range from 105 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.1750 W power usage.

The Typhur Dome Air Fryer will be available in both the US and EU for $499 at www.typhur.com and coming soon to Amazon.

