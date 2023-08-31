New on Netflix September 1-7: Princess Bean is back in Disenchantment: Part 5

It’s hard to believe it’s already September! Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between September 1-7th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in September if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix September 1-7th list, which sees the return of Princess Bean as she must vanquish her mother to save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wrath in Disenchantment: Part 5 (aka “The Final Season”).

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in September. The following games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Samurai Shodown: Focus your mind. Draw your blade. Embrace death. Anticipate, disarm and attack your opponent to taste sweet victory in this classic fighting reboot.

LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed: Captain Redbeard, Princess Storm or Hot Dog Man? Assemble a dream team of minifigures to explore, battle enemies and build sets in this adventure game.

WrestleQuest: Slam your way to the top! Draw inspiration from wrestling icons to perfect your signature entrance, moves and style in this role-playing adventure.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in September but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

The Devil’s Plan (NETFLIX SERIES): In this competition of intelligence, contestants face off in games of wit and strategy to be crowned winner and go home with the ultimate prize.

In this competition of intelligence, contestants face off in games of wit and strategy to be crowned winner and go home with the ultimate prize. Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary delves into the unanswered questions surrounding the trial of Jessica Wongso — years after the death of her best friend, Mirna Salihin.

This documentary delves into the unanswered questions surrounding the trial of Jessica Wongso — years after the death of her best friend, Mirna Salihin. Song of the Bandits (NETFLIX SERIES): In the lawless land of Gando, fierce bandits will stop at nothing to fight for their precious homeland and loved ones — even if it means life or death.

In the lawless land of Gando, fierce bandits will stop at nothing to fight for their precious homeland and loved ones — even if it means life or death. Vasco Rossi: Living It (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Italy’s most beloved rock star Vasco Rossi grants unprecedented access to intimate details of his personal life and successful career over the decades.

Italy’s most beloved rock star Vasco Rossi grants unprecedented access to intimate details of his personal life and successful career over the decades. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (NETFLIX FILM): A beloved Roald Dahl story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.

And now for the Netflix September 1-7th list:

September 1

8 Mile 🇺🇸

300 🇨🇦

A Day and a Half (NETFLIX FILM): In a desperate bid to reunite with his daughter, an armed man bursts into the medical center where his estranged wife works and kidnaps her.

In a desperate bid to reunite with his daughter, an armed man bursts into the medical center where his estranged wife works and kidnaps her. Are We There Yet? 🇨🇦

Arrival 🇺🇸

Baby Mama 🇺🇸

Couples Retreat 🇺🇸

Disenchantment: Part 5 (NETFLIX SERIES): To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves.

To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves. F9: The Fast Saga 🇨🇦

Fast Times at Ridgemont High 🇺🇸

Fences 🇺🇸

Field of Dreams 🇺🇸

Friday Night Plan (NETFLIX FILM): When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns.

When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns. Hacksaw Ridge 🇺🇸

Halloween Kills 🇨🇦

Happy Ending (NETFLIX FILM): A year into their otherwise happy relationship, Luna’s suggestion to include a third person in their sex life turns her bond with Mink upside down.

A year into their otherwise happy relationship, Luna’s suggestion to include a third person in their sex life turns her bond with Mink upside down. I Spit On Your Grave 🇨🇦

Jaws 🇺🇸

Jaws 2 🇺🇸

Jaws 3 🇺🇸

Jaws: The Revenge 🇺🇸

Jexi 🇨🇦

Kung Fu Panda 🇺🇸

Land of the Lost 🇺🇸

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): The season’s participants share updates and fresh perspectives a year after living the pod life while preparing for an epic flag football showdown.

The season’s participants share updates and fresh perspectives a year after living the pod life while preparing for an epic flag football showdown. Madagascar 🇨🇦

Matilda 🇺🇸

Miss Congeniality 🇺🇸

National Security 🇺🇸

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Pitch Perfect 🇨🇦

Pitch Perfect 2 🇨🇦

Pitch Perfect 3 🇨🇦

Public Enemies 🇺🇸

Rumor Has It… 🇨🇦

S.W.A.T.: Season 6 🇺🇸

Stand by Me 🇺🇸

Straight Outta Compton 🇨🇦

Superbad 🇺🇸

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 🇨🇦

U-571 🇺🇸

Up in the Air 🇺🇸

Vice 🇺🇸

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit 🇺🇸

Woody Woodpecker 🇺🇸

Young Sheldon: Season 6 🇨🇦

September 2

Love Again 🇺🇸

September 3

Crank 🇺🇸

Crank 2: High Voltage 🇺🇸

Is She the Wolf? (NETFLIX SERIES): They’re all here to look for true romance — but hidden among the women is at least one “wolf,” a saboteur who’s only pretending to be falling in love.

September 4

PAW Patrol: Season 9 🇨🇦

September 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 🇺🇸

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues 🇺🇸

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs (NETFLIX COMEDY): A new stand-up comedy special from Shane Gillis.

September 6

6ixtynin9 The Series (NETFLIX SERIES): After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep — and her life takes a turn for the worse.

After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep — and her life takes a turn for the worse. Infamy (NETFLIX SERIES): They’re all here to look for true romance — but hidden among the women is at least one “wolf,” a saboteur who’s only pretending to be falling in love.

They’re all here to look for true romance — but hidden among the women is at least one “wolf,” a saboteur who’s only pretending to be falling in love. Predators (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears and more of the planet’s most powerful hunters as they fight against the odds to survive.

Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears and more of the planet’s most powerful hunters as they fight against the odds to survive. Reporting For Duty (NETFLIX SERIES): When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad.

When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad. Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America’s decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.

Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America’s decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact. Tahir’s House (NETFLIX SERIES): A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn’t easy.

September 7

Dear Child (NETFLIX SERIES): A mysterious woman’s escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the terrifying truth behind an unsolved disappearance years earlier.

A mysterious woman’s escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the terrifying truth behind an unsolved disappearance years earlier. GAMERA -Rebirth- (NETFLIX ANIME): In the summer of 1989, four kids in Tokyo witness the emergence of the turtle kaiju Gamera, who bravely stands up against giant human-eating monsters.

In the summer of 1989, four kids in Tokyo witness the emergence of the turtle kaiju Gamera, who bravely stands up against giant human-eating monsters. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): In a race to destroy the all-powerful Tianshang weapons once and for all, the Dragon Knights face off against enemies both familiar and unexpected.

In a race to destroy the all-powerful Tianshang weapons once and for all, the Dragon Knights face off against enemies both familiar and unexpected. Top Boy: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): Sully takes charge, pushing Dushane to cash out, but with a new order comes new challenges, threats, and consequences.

Sully takes charge, pushing Dushane to cash out, but with a new order comes new challenges, threats, and consequences. Virgin River: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES): Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.

Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River. What If (NETFLIX FILM): When a pair of newlywed musicians get trapped in a storm on their island honeymoon, they must face difficult truths that could tear their marriage apart.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada September 1-7th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What movies or shows from the Netflix and Netflix Canada September 1-7th list will you be catching over the next week or are you going to be clearing some of your backlog? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.