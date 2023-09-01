Marantz now offering a trade-in program to elevate your audio experience

Founded in 1953 by Saul Marantz, Marantz audio has become one of the go-to brands for audiophiles. The company is well-known for making fantastic amps and receivers. This type of equipment isn’t as widely used as it used to be. General consumers have switched to soundbars or smart speakers for their home theater and music listening needs.

But there is an argument to be made that a good amp/receiver paired with high-end tower speakers is still the best experience, especially for music, users can have. Marantz certainly agrees with that last sentiment, and the company is now offering a trade-in program designed to get you into one of its products.

Marantz has announced its 70 Days for 70 Years Trade-In program, staring on September 1. This event presents a unique opportunity for both long-time Marantz aficionados and newcomers to elevate their audio setups to something a bit better than what they’re experiencing now.

“Marantz’s commitment to excellence extends to both their new products and the gear that has accompanied audiophiles on their musical journey for decades. To commemorate this, Marantz has partnered with dealers across the globe for a special 70-day event, where customers can bring in used audio equipment to participating dealers and receive an exclusive credit towards the purchase of a new Marantz product. Whether it’s a preloved amplifier, an old receiver, or a well-worn turntable, any used equipment is eligible for trade.”

Steps Towards Upgrading

Locate a participating dealer near you through the Marantz website. Visit the dealer’s establishment, bringing your used amplifier or receiver (in any condition) for thorough evaluation. Based on the dealer’s assessment, you could receive a generous credit, allowing you to enjoy up to 20% off a new Marantz product.

Eligible Products

Participants may use their exclusive credit toward the purchase of the following Marantz Products:

CINEMA 40

CINEMA 50

CINEMA 60

CINEMA 70s

Model 40N

Model 30

AV10

AMP10

TT15

SACD 30CN

SA-10

PM10

AV8805A

AV7706

MM8077

