TCL has your Labor Day TV deals

Labor Day is upon us and not wearing white afterward is a rule that’s not in style anymore, wear white anytime you like! But you know what’s still in style? Deals! That’s right, expect to see tons of commercials and sponsored spots all over TV and the internet pushing Labor Day deals.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Let us be the first ones to kick it off for you with TCL announcing its crazy TCL TV Labor Day deals. All the deals below are live now through September 5th online and in store at participating retailers. The biggest deal, by far, is TCL’s new 98″ S Class S5 TV priced at $2,999,99 which is $2,000 off MSRP. Plus, please keep in mind TCL’s NFL Sunday Ticket deal, which you can read more about HERE.

Here are the current deals for TCL TVs. Reminder, deals are live through September 5th, 2023 online and at participating retailers only. Products with an * are eligible for the NFL Sunday Ticket promotion now through September 19th. Click the TV model for links to Best Buy, for Amazon and Walmart see the buttons below.

TCL Labor Day Deals

TCL 98″ Class S S5

What do you think of these Labor Day Deals from TCL? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.