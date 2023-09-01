[IFA 2023] Lenovo announces the Legion Go, Legion Glasses, Legion 9i, and ThinkVision 3D monitor

Lenovo always has a big presence at shows like IFA and CES and they always have a slew of announcements. This year at IFA 2023 their big announcements are the Legion Go, Legion Glasses, Legion 9i, and ThinkVision 3D monitor.

Estimated reading time: 15 minutes

Of all the announcements, the Legion Go is the most interesting, but so is the Legion 9i. But let’s take a look at the Legion Go and everything else announced today by Lenovo.

Legion Go

Legion Go

Lenovo is unveiling the Lenovo Legion™ Go, the company’s first Windows gaming handheld device, to give gamers more freedom to game however—and wherever—they want. The Lenovo Legion Go is designed for gamers who will settle for nothing less than top-tier specs and visuals on their handheld device.

Along with the micro-OLED-equipped new Lenovo Legion Glasses and new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones, the debut of the Lenovo Legion Go is a marked expansion of the Lenovo Legion ecosystem of gaming devices, monitors, accessories, software, and services that empower gamers to immerse themselves in their games.

The new Lenovo Legion Go brings Windows PC gaming power to a handheld mobile form factor, powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processors that bring games to life on its 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display.

For gamers who want to take their Lenovo Legion Go portable gaming experience to the next level, the new Lenovo Legion Glasses leverage micro-OLED technology to provide a large screen viewing experience that fits in the pocket.

For a truly immersive gaming experience, the new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones offer hi-res 7.1 surround sound audio with a multifunction inline controller

Known for delivering technical innovation that brings flexibility and freedom of choice to its gaming fans worldwide, Lenovo is adding Legion Go as the latest entry to its gaming ecosystem of PCs, accessories, software, and services – empowering users to game their way. Featuring up to an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with AMD RNDA.

Legion Go Back

Graphics and smart power management technology, the Lenovo Legion Go runs Windows 11 and delivers a potent combo of console-rivalling graphics performance that brings games to life on its massive 8.8-inch QHD+ 16:10 Lenovo PureSight gaming display, giving gamers more immersive screen real estate.

Capable of up to 500 nits brightness and sporting a 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, the display is also adjustable to play style and situation, supporting resolutions from 1600p to 800p as well as 144Hz and 60Hz refresh rates. The 10-point touch screen enables natural and intuitive control, be it scrolling, tapping, or swiping.

The Legion Go features up to 16GB LPDDR5X (7500Mhz) RAM with power management flexibility that delivers optimal gaming performance and faster loading times depending on the scenario, as well as an up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD and micro-SD slot supporting up to 2TB of extra storage.

All this gaming power itself needs some serious power to run, and the Lenovo Legion Go has volumes. With a 49.2Wh capacity battery, gaming sessions can go longer without needing to recharge. The Lenovo Legion Go also has support for Super Rapid Charge2, allowing the battery to recharge up to 70% in just half an hour.

When gaming while plugged in, The Lenovo Legion Go includes a power bypass mode that protects the battery from extra degradation while also eliminating heat normally produced while charging. Lenovo Legion’s Coldfront thermal technology is of course present in the Lenovo Legion Go, featuring a liquid crystal polymer 79-blade fan that keeps the device cool at less than 25dB of fan noise in Quiet Mode when silence is paramount, while still allowing the device to reach a full 25W of TGP in Custom Mode when every bit of power is needed to win while preventing thermal throttling during extended gaming sessions.

The Lenovo Legion Go’s controllers feature hall effect joysticks that mean no joystick drift and minimal dead zones that maximize responsiveness and accuracy during grueling gaming sessions. Other inputs include an integrated trackpad, a large D-pad, an angled mouse wheel, and a total of 10 mappable shoulder buttons, triggers, and grip buttons.

Legion Go Front

RGB lighting is present on the power button adorned with the iconic Lenovo Legion ‘O’ that switches colors to indicate the user-selectable fan mode, and customizable RGB rings around the joysticks add another layer of flair while also acting as a notification system for controller pairing. Even better, the Lenovo Legion Go’s Legion TrueStrike controllers are detachable to allow for more flexibility in playstyles, as well as enabling FPS mode for impromptu FPS gaming sessions.

FPS mode allows the user to detach the controllers from the Lenovo Legion Go body and use the kickstand at the back to prop it up on a surface. The right detached controller is placed into an included controller base that attaches via magnet, and the optical eye at the bottom of the controller allows for more precise aiming and control necessary during competitive FPS games, akin to using a mouse.

Yet, the nexus of what connects the Lenovo Legion Go’s many outstanding features together is the all-new Legion Space. Specifically designed for the Lenovo Legion Go, Legion Space allows users to quickly access all their game platforms and stores, view all locally installed games, and even purchase games through the Legion Game Store in collaboration with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate4,5, with a complimentary 3-month membership4,5 that gives access to hundreds of high-quality games bundled with each Lenovo Legion Go, as well as the Gamesplanet store, which offers deep discounts on select games for users with a Lenovo ID6. All supported game launchers can be grouped together in Legion Space so gamers can get right into the action. Legion Space also allows users to quickly adjust settings such as resolution, refresh rate, brightness, and more on the fly.

The Lenovo Legion Go is expected to be available at Lenovo.com, Best Buy, Micro Center, and select retail

partners, starting October 2023 starting at $699.

Legion Glasses

For gamers on the go, or on the couch, the Lenovo Legion Glasses offer a smarter, private, big screen solution for gaming and content consumption, whether it’s on the Lenovo Legion Go or any other compatible device, including most Windows, Android™7, macOS®8 devices with full-function USB-C.

Legion Glasses are an advanced wearable virtual monitor with micro-OLED display technology that delivers high color and contrast range FHD resolution for each eye with a 60Hz refresh rate, emulating the experience and functionality of a large screen that appears behind lenses only the user can see, and delivers high-fidelity audio via built-in speakers.

Smaller screens can mean gamers sacrifice display quality, comfort, and privacy when on the go. Lenovo Legion Glasses enables a portable, private, large screen viewing experience for Legion Go gamers by offering a plug and pay, wearable, high-quality display designed for extended wear and use.

The Lenovo Legion Glasses are expected to be available in October 2023 starting at $329.

Legion 9i

Legion 9i paired with Legion Go could be a very nice setup.

“The introduction of the Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 8) marks the latest pinnacle of Lenovo Legion’s gaming laptop innovation. The Lenovo Legion 9i is the first laptop in the Lenovo Legion ecosystem with an integrated liquid cooling system and hardware AI chip tuning. The forged carbon A-cover, which in addition to its ‘unique-to each-laptop aesthetics’ means a lighter laptop for gamers and creators who demand nothing but the best.” said Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group. “We are constantly challenging ourselves to push the limits when designing gaming solutions. The Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 8) has set a new benchmark for us that we are excited to meet—and exceed—in the future.”

The Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 8) redefines powerful luxury in the gaming laptop space. From the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX processor, up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU, and either 64GB Overclocked 5600Mhz Dual Channel DDR5 RAM or a blazingly fast 32GB Overclocked 6400Mhz DDR5 Dual Channel RAM, the laptop is equipped with remarkable processing hardware. But it’s how the power of these processors is unleashed that makes the Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 8) truly powerful.

The Legion Coldfront integrated liquid-cooling system—the first of its kind on a 16” gaming laptop1—allows the Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 8) to put out a maximum of 230W TDP while weighing in at just 2.56kg (5.64lbs). The system—co-engineered with Cooler Master—runs over the GPU VRAM to manage heat under extreme gaming sessions, turning on when the GPU hits 84°C to cool the GPU back down.

Coupled with the AI-tuned, triple-fan air-cooling system with 6,333 individual intake vents, the Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 8) stays cool even under the most grueling of gaming and content creation sessions. To accommodate the added weight of the custom liquid-cooling system, Lenovo engineers had to design an innovative new A-cover made from forged carbon chips that not only saves weight, but due to the forging process means that every Lenovo Legion 9i has its own unique forged carbon chip pattern on the A-cover.

All of the Lenovo Legion 9i’s extra power is brought to life on an up to Lenovo PureSight 3.2K Mini-LED 16:10 Display with 165Hz variable refresh rate. Creators can switch between DCI-P3 and sRBG color spaces in the pre-installed X-Rite software thanks to per-unit factory color calibration of the display. The 94% screen-to-body Mini-LED display means breathtakingly huge, crisp visuals for both gamers and content creators alike, and with up to 2TB of PCIe (Gen 4) SSD storage there is ample room to be immersed in a myriad of beautiful games.

Immersion is a key factor of the Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 8)’s approach to its powerful luxury. The Lenovo LA-2 AI chip’s Smart FPS feature directly interfaces with the display to track frames-per-second and automatically adjust power to the GPU and CPU, ensuring maximum FPS no matter the gaming scenario. The Lenovo LA-2 AI chip also syncs the Legion Spectrum RGB present in strips around the keyboard and bottom covers, on the top cover’s Legion wordmark, and in the per-key RGB Lenovo TrueStrike keyboard with visuals on the screen – truly immersing the gamer in the on-screen experience.

Furthermore, Tobii Horizon software provides gearless head tracking that gives players an extra level of immersion when playing their favorite games. When it’s time to move, the Lenovo Legion 9i (16”, 8) is ready with a 99.99Whr battery that can be charged both via the included 330W Slim Adapter or the 140W Type-C® Power adapter, both of which are included in the box. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity are provided by MediaTek’s Filogic 380 Wi-Fi card with up to 6.5Gbps of wireless speed.

As with other Lenovo Legion laptops, the Lenovo Legion 9i comes with Windows 11 as well as a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate5,6, so gamers can enjoy hundreds of high-quality games from the get-go. Nahimic by SteelSeries provides an extra edge in games through immersive 3D audio that lets gamers hear teammates more clearly while adding to the spatial awareness that is so key to topping the leaderboards.

Players who stream will appreciate the easily adjustable balancing and EQ controls, keeping the focus where it needs to be—on the win. The Lenovo Vantage software application offers an additional all-in-one suite of tools, including real-time performance dashboards, overclocking controls, as well as intelligent fan controls with a new custom fan mode that allows gamers to eke out every edge over the competition. Also bundled with every Lenovo Legion device is Legion Arena, which consolidates owned games from multiple platforms for gamers to search their entire library from one place to quickly find the game they want to play. Optional Lenovo Premium Care support7 is also available for people who want access to advanced technical support with at-your-doorstep support and preventative PC health check

The Lenovo Legion 9i with Intel processor is expected to be available starting October 2023 starting $4,399.

ThinkVision 3D

Lenovo is unveiling new cutting-edge tech tools and essentials tailored to empower the dynamic, evolving needs of today’s business end-users. The new monitor, software, and accessories are not only designed to boost the capabilities of today’s remote and hybrid workforces, but also to address significant challenges faced by businesses as they digitize operations across departments. Lenovo research shows that managing a remote workforce and global teams remain central tasks for CIOs.1 That’s why the new offerings integrate impressive processing power, immersive 3D, and advanced security to create a unified, human-centered experience.

For professional content creators who require immersive 3D visualization, the new ThinkVision™ 27 3D Monitor – a stunning 27-inch, glasses-free, 2D/3D compatible monitor – offers seamless 3D effects and real-time eye-tracking.

“In an increasingly dynamic hybrid and remote work landscape, the notion of ‘one-size-fits-all’ tech solutions is no longer viable. Research shows that more than half2 of CIOs are investing in digital transformation, where employers and employees alike are seeking the right tech tools that don’t just meet the minimum spec requirements but can provide the flexibility and convenience to catalyze both productivity and collaboration,” said Johnson Jia, senior vice president of Intelligent Devices Group’s Global Innovation Center at Lenovo. “The new devices and software that we’re unveiling today are integral elements of a unified ecosystem that harnesses potent processing power, immersive visualization, and adaptive software. Together they open up the possibilities of what tech can do for better work and a better team experience.”

ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor: A Stunning 27-Inch Glasses-Free 3D and 2D Compatible Monitor As more of our work and personal lives move into the digital sphere, the powerful combination of display, computing and manufacturing technology has propelled the 3D ecosystem into an exciting new phase.

There’s a growing need among content creators and professionals for more lifelike remote collaborations and a more streamlined process for creating 3D content, from 3D graphic design and 3D games to 3D videos. In response, Lenovo is introducing the ThinkVision 27 3D monitor, a trailblazing 27-inch screen that offers 2D/3D compatibility without the need for glasses, designed for more immersive creation, connection, and collaboration.

The ThinkVision 27 3D monitor is made to be a seamless progression, merging immersive life-like experiences with ease of use. It provides a captivating 3D experience without the need for 3D glasses. Paired with real time eye-tracking for fluid motion, its switchable lenticular lens offers more natural 3D viewing experiences.

The ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor can dramatically elevate productivity by reducing the need for additional computing power for 3D rendering, while giving a consistent user experience across both 2D and 3D modes. The precision of 4K clarity combined with professional dual 99% color accuracy (DCI-P3, Adobe RGB) makes this monitor the ideal tool for professional content creators.

The 3D monitor projects two independent images to the user’s eyes, so that each eye sees the subject from a slightly different angle. This process delivers crisp stereo vision and depth perception in a natural and efficient stereoscopic visualization. The ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor is also loaded with built-in speakers and connectivity options, including USB-C® docking and modular camera support, providing expanded functionality and effortless charging.

Combined with its 3D Explorer software, the new 3D monitor forms a comprehensive ecosystem for 3D creation and consumption. The solution offers an easy platform for users to access all their 3D apps3, together with the capability to optimize work and comfort, while enhancing control and efficiency.

The 3D Explorer platform arms creators with useful tools such as a 3D player for viewing videos and files with 3D effects, support for design and productivity software, and an SDK for developers to build 3D applications. New features will continue to upgrade over time to enhance and extend the 3D experience, pushing the boundaries of 3D digital interaction while providing a gateway into a vibrant and expanding 3D ecosystem.

The Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor will start at $2,999 and is expected to be available in select markets

starting January 2024.

What do you think of these Lenovo announcements? Which one is your favorite? Legion Go? Legion 9i? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.