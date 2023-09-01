New EGO lawn tractor and Mini Bike show up on its website

I am a big fan of EGO lawn equipment. I own the company’s self-propelled push mower, snow blower, weed eater, and leaf blower. I’ve reached out to the company many times for a review unit of its zero-turn riding mowers but have not had success securing one for review. So when I opened up the EGO website today, I was shocked to see they are releasing the EGO Lawn Tractor soon, as well as a…. Mini Bike?

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

The Mini Bike is certainly a novel and fun idea but I’m more interested in the EGO lawn tractor. Mowing nearly an acre of property with a push mower is great exercise, but also not very fun or efficient. So having something like the EGO lawn tractor would be fantastic. I’m guessing the company is releasing this to compete with Cub Cadet and others, but also to offer something homeowners can use for more than just mowing.

The zero turn mowers are great, but the functionality of a lawn tractor can sometimes be better. Here’s what EGO’s site says about this new tractor:

EGO Lawn Tractor

EGO POWER+ 42” T6

The EGO POWER+ 42” T6 Riding Lawn Tractor is a platform-compatible riding lawn mower powered by the same 56V ARC Lithium™ batteries that power all 80+ EGO tools. This tractor features dual brushless and belt-free cutting motors that deliver the equivalent of up to 21 horsepower in a gas-powered rider without the noise, fuss, or fumes.

Featuring Peak Power™ technology, this battery-powered lawn tractor uses the power of up to six EGO Power+ 56V ARC Lithium™ batteries to deliver up to 20,000 watts of power and cut up to 1.5 acres on a single charge with six included 6.0Ah batteries. Customize your ride with a digital display featuring three blade settings, three drive speeds, and cruise control along with 12 adjustable deck height settings from 1.5 to 4.5 inches.

Peak Power™ technology combines power of up to six EGO 56V ARC Lithium™ batteries to deliver the power of gas equivalent to a 21-horsepower engine

Cuts up to 1.5 acres on a single charge with (6) included 6.0Ah batteries

Durable 42-inch stamped steel deck

Mows at up to 6 mph

Customize your ride with digital display including 3 blade settings, 3 drive speeds, cruise control

12 deck heights from 1.5 to 4.5 inches

Dual brushless cutting motors, no belts for added durability and minimal maintenance

Powered by the same EGO 56V ARC Lithium™ batteries used with all EGO tools

Pricing and availability not announced

Sign me up EGO! The EGO lawn tractor is looking fantastic! So what about this mini bike? Well, it’s a mini bike, LOL. Here’s what the company says about that.

EGO POWER+ Mini Bike

The EGO POWER+ Mini Bike with Peak Power™ technology combines the power of any two EGO POWER+ 56V ARC Lithium™ batteries to deliver quiet acceleration from its powerful hub motor with top speeds up to 28 MPH. Get up to 20 miles of range on a single charge with two included 56V 7.5Ah ARC Lithium™ batteries. Three driving modes including ECO, Normal, and Sport with parental controls deliver a fully customizable riding experience. Full suspension in the front and rear is included for a comfortable ride while dual hydraulic disc brakes provide powerful stopping performance. Off-road tires with an aggressive tread invite you to embark on any adventure.

Powerful hub motor delivers quiet acceleration with top speeds up to 28 MPH

Up to 20 miles of range on a single charge with 2 x 7.5Ah ARC Lithium™ batteries

Three driving modes + reverse: ECO, Normal, and Sport modes with parental controls for a fully customizable riding experience

Digital display to monitor speed, acceleration, range, and more

Dual hydraulic disc brakes

Pricing and availability not announced

