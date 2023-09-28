Black Shark announces global availability of new gaming gear

When you think of Black Shark, gaming smartphones may come to mind. If not, well, they’re known for making fairly affordable Android gaming smartphones with flagship specifications. Today, the company announced a new range of gaming gear to complement your mobile gaming experience.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The new gear includes a game controller, open earphones, a MagSafe-compatible cooling fan, and a smartwatch.

First up is the Green Ghost Gamepad, a wireless game controller for Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It offers a polling rate of 1,000 Hz, a 1,000 mAh battery, enhanced anti-slip grips, seamless software integration, an app for RGB customization, and more.

The Black Shark Green Ghost Gamepad.

The MagCooler 3 Pro cooler is for iPhones and is MagSafe-compatible. According to Black Shark, it offers up to a 35°C drop in temperature by way of multiple cooling technologies. This cooler is built using a large heat sink, conductive copper plate, and thermal paste — and can cool down to a chilly -10°C.

The Black Shark MagCooler 3 Pro.

Audio is important to gamers and the Black Shark Lucifer Earphones have an open-ear design, sitting over your ear instead of inside them like earbuds are designed to do. As the company states, the Lucifer Earphones are equipped with powerful 16.2mm drivers, and deliver deep, resonating bass that adds depth to the audio experience. With an IPX4 water resistance rating, they are built to withstand the rigours of daily life, whether you’re caught in the rain or working up a sweat during an intense gaming session. Featuring advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology, these earphones offer seamless connectivity and a stable audio connection. What’s more, with up to an impressive 28 hours of playtime on a single charge and a swift 2-hour charging time, the

Lucifer Earphones keep the entertainment going without interruptions.

The Black Shark Lucifer Earphones.

Last, but not least, is the very affordable Black Shark S1 Smartwatch with a 43-inch AMOLED display, 10-day battery life, SpO2 level monitoring, heart rate tracking, and over 100 sports modes. The 466×466 pixel display offers a 60Hz refresh rate and 600 nit brightness. You can even take calls for a true hands-free experience while on the go.

The Black Shark S1 Smartwatch.

The latest Black Shark gaming gear is available for pre-order from the company’s website, and is priced as follows:

The company also offers free shipping on orders over $90.

What do you think about the latest gaming gear from Black Shark? Are you going to be picking any or all of them up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.