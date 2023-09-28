Fitbit Charge 6 available for pre-order with new features

When it comes to fitness trackers, Fitbit definitely comes to mind near the top of the list. Today, Google announced that the Fitbit Charge 6 is the company’s most advanced fitness tracker yet and is available for pre-order.

So what’s new with the latest iteration of the Fitbit Charge model? An overview of the key new features include:

More accurate heart rate tracker and advanced health sensors

Improved fitness tools, including compatibility with Bluetooth-enabled exercise machines so you can see your heart rate on display in real-time

40+ exercise modes (including 20+ new!) for a more personalized tracking experience

Helpful Google resources like Google Wallet, Google Maps and YouTube music controls

Using an improved machine learning algorithm found in the Pixel Watch and optimized for the Charge 6, heart rate tracking on this fitness tracker is up to 60% more accurate during vigorous activities like spinning, rowing, and HIIT workouts. With its advanced heart sensors, the Charge 6 provides more precise readings across the device, including calories, Active Zone Minutes, Daily Readiness Score, and even Sleep Score.

Another big update is the ability to securely connect the Charge 6 to Bluetooth-enabled exercise machines, including those from NordicTrack, Peloton, Concept2, and Tonal. Doing so will give users access to real-time heart rate displayed during workouts on the machine or the associated mobile app.

With people finding different ways to exercise, the Charge 6 now has over 40 exercise modes, including 20 new options like snowboarding, strength training, and HIIT. These added modes will allow users to track popular exercises they use. In addition, you can leave your phone at home and use the Charge 6’s built-in GPS to track your distance for outdoor workouts.

Here are a few ways the Charge 6 can help track your fitness activities and monitor your well-being:

Wake up to your Sleep Score each morning to assess how well you slept based on the time you’re in different sleep stages, your heart rate while sleeping, how restless you were and more.

Manage your stress with an electrodermal activity (EDA) scan to measure your body’s physical responses in the moment and get actionable guidance on how to manage your stress. Check your Stress Management Score to see how well your body is handling stress and make a plan for the day.

Access other health metrics like blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate variability, breathing rate and more.

With six months of Fitbit Premium included, you can access thousands of workout sessions like HIIT, cycling, dance cardio and more, as well as a range of mindfulness sessions.

The all-new Fitbit app helps you focus on your goals and understand the metrics that matter to you like Daily Readiness Score, a Premium feature that helps you understand your body’s readiness to tackle a tough workout or take a day to recover, with daily activity recommendations based on your score.

Other key features include:

Advanced health tools including an ECG app

Built-in GPS

7-day battery life

EDA scan app

Navigation button

SpO2 & skin temperature readings

24/7 heart rate tracking

Always-on display mode

Notifications

Downloadable clock faces

Interchangeable accessory bands

As mentioned above, the Fitbit Charge 6 is now available for pre-order from Google, Fitbit.com, and other retailers like Amazon with a suggested retail price of $159.99. Available in three colours (Obsidian, Porcelain, and Coral), it also comes with 6 months of access to Fitbit Premium.

