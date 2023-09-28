Lights, Camera, Crackle, October 2023: Christina Ricci is Monstrous

We’re steps away from October 2023, and the leaves are turning! That means new content is coming to Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup. This month we have Christina Ricci running from her monstrous husband, but little does she know a far more sinister monster awaits her. Watch Christina Ricci in Monstrous.

Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has added Popcorn Flix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touchpoints this year.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for October 2023 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. Let us know what you thought of Christina Ricci in Monstrous.

As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings. Now, let’s see who else is joining Christina Ricci in this month’s Crackle lineup!

Playing on Crackle

Gridlocked

Former SWAT leader David Hendrix and hard-partying movie star Brody Walker must cut their ride-along short when a police training facility is attacked by a team of mercenaries.

Cast: Dominic Purcell (Blade: Trinity), Cody Hackman (Tapped Out), Saul Rubinek (Unforgiven) Available: 10/1

Halloween

Anyone who’s ever watched a horror film in the past 35 years knows the story of Michael Myers, who, as a child, butchered his sister with a kitchen knife. Committed to a mental institution and watched over by Dr. Loomis, he engineers his escape 15 years later, returning to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois on Halloween night to terrorize anyone who gets in his way, including babysitter Laurie Strode.

Cast: Donald Pleasence (The Great Escape), Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out), Tony Moran (Death House) Available: 10/1

Monstrous

Christina Ricci

The story centers on a traumatized woman fleeing from her abusive ex-husband with her 7-year-old son. In their new, remote sanctuary, they find they have a bigger, more terrifying monster to deal with.

Cast: Christina Ricci (Wednesday), Santino Barnard (8-Bit Christmas), Don Baldaramos (Castle) Available: 10/15

Chillers

TV show based on Patricia Highsmith short stories. Displaying a sinister atmosphere, delving into the darkest depths of human nature.

Host: Anthony Perkins (Psycho) Available: 10/1

Young Dracula

Sink your teeth into this hit BBC television series about one boy’s struggle with his vampire family. Single dad Count Dracula moves to modern-day Britain from Transylvania with his two children, Vlad and Ingrid.

Cast: Keith-Lee Castle (Seed of Chucky), Clare Thomas Simon Ludders Available: 10/1

Murder City

Murder City is an edgy British cop drama that revolves around two mismatched detectives scouring London to solve complex cases.

Cast: Amanda Donohoe (Liar Liar), Kris Marshall (Love Actually), Connor McIntyre (Coronation Street) Available: 10/1

Cruise Ship Killers

Cruise Ship Killers is a true-crime series that tells the stories of people who never returned home after taking a holiday on a cruise ship, featuring interviews with family, friends, investigators, and experts.

Cast: Arwen Smith (Heartland Homicides), J.H. Moncrieff (Almost Unsolved), Damian Turner (Targeted For Murder) Available: 10/1

Forensic Files

Forensic Files is the longest-running true-crime series in television history. Evidence and interviews with experts help solve real crimes, disease outbreaks and accidents around the world.

Host: Peter Thomas (Mobsters) Available: 10/1

Cape Town

Police captain Mat Joubert used to be the best but he’s been on a downward spiral since the death of his wife. Now, Mat is an out of shape chain smoker who is ambivalent about the crime-ridden world around him. He is assigned a new partner, Sanctus Snook – a sleek ex-elite cop who Mat instinctively does not like. When dead bodies wearing masks start piling up, they realize they have a serial killer on their hands. Mat must overcome the ghosts of his past to stop the violence in the present.

Cast: Trond Espen Seim (The Thing), Boris Kodjoe (House of Cards), Arnold Vosloo (The Mummy) Availability: 10/1

Point Blank

Samuel, a male nurse, saves the life of a thief whose henchmen take Samuel’s wife hostage and force him to spring their boss.

Cast: Gilles Lellouche (Little White Lies), Roschdy Zem (The Cold Light of Day), Gérard Lanvin (Liaison) Available: 10/1

The Right Kind of Wrong

Leo, the dishwasher, falls in love with a bride on the day of her wedding – to another man.

Cast: Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Kristen Hager (Chicago Med), Maria Menounos (Entourage) Available: 10/1

A Week In Paradise

An international film star’s world collapses when her film director husband is outed by the paparazzi as having a baby with his new young leading lady. Seeking solace and healing, she escapes to a Caribbean boutique hotel resort.

Cast: Malin Akerman (Watchmen), Connie Nielsen (Gladiator), Philip Winchester (Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit) Available: 10/1

The Beauty of Love

Emma has built a successful lifestyle website that she puts her heart and soul into called Classically Emma. But when her numbers start trending down, she thinks she might’ve found her fix in a partnership with an ambitious millennial named Jill, who has her dreams. Will Jill’s protective brother Jesse become a roadblock on Emma’s path to lasting success? Or will he be the unexpected obstacle that leads her down an even better road?

Cast: Katerina Eichenberger (Monarch), Jonathan Stoddard (The Young and the Restless), Jenn Cooke (Always a Winner) Available: 10/1

Playing on Redbox

Valkyrie : A dramatization of the July 20, 1944, assassination and political coup plot by desperate renegade German Army officers against Adolf Hitler during World War II. Cast: Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk), Tom Wilkinson (In the Bedroom) Available: 10/1

: A dramatization of the July 20, 1944, assassination and political coup plot by desperate renegade German Army officers against Adolf Hitler during World War II. Cast: Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk), Tom Wilkinson (In the Bedroom) Available: 10/1 The Last Days on Mars : A group of astronaut explorers succumb one by one to a mysterious and terrifying force while collecting specimens on Mars. Cast: Liev Schreiber (The Manchurian Candidate), Elias Koteas (The Thin Red Line), Romola Garai (Atonement) Available: 10/1

: A group of astronaut explorers succumb one by one to a mysterious and terrifying force while collecting specimens on Mars. Cast: Liev Schreiber (The Manchurian Candidate), Elias Koteas (The Thin Red Line), Romola Garai (Atonement) Available: 10/1 Mississippi Burning : Two F.B.I. Agents with wildly different styles arrive in Mississippi to investigate the disappearance of some civil rights activists. Cast: Gene Hackman (Hoosiers), Willem Dafoe (Platoon), Frances McDormand (Fargo) Available: 10/1

: Two F.B.I. Agents with wildly different styles arrive in Mississippi to investigate the disappearance of some civil rights activists. Cast: Gene Hackman (Hoosiers), Willem Dafoe (Platoon), Frances McDormand (Fargo) Available: 10/1 Bullets Over Broadway : In New York in 1928, a struggling playwright is forced to cast a mobster’s talentless girlfriend in his latest drama to get it produced. Cast: John Cusack (Say Anything), Dianne Wiest (The Lost Boys), Jennifer Tilly (Bound) Available: 10/1

: In New York in 1928, a struggling playwright is forced to cast a mobster’s talentless girlfriend in his latest drama to get it produced. Cast: John Cusack (Say Anything), Dianne Wiest (The Lost Boys), Jennifer Tilly (Bound) Available: 10/1 Bloodsport : Bloodsport follows Frank Dux, an American martial artist serving in the military, who decides to leave the army to compete in a martial arts tournament in Hong Kong where fights to the death can occur. Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme (Lionheart), Donald Gibb (Revenge of the Nerds), Leah Ayres (All That Jazz) Available: 10/1

: Bloodsport follows Frank Dux, an American martial artist serving in the military, who decides to leave the army to compete in a martial arts tournament in Hong Kong where fights to the death can occur. Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme (Lionheart), Donald Gibb (Revenge of the Nerds), Leah Ayres (All That Jazz) Available: 10/1 Legally Blondes : Moving from England to California, the youngest cousins of Elle Woods must defend themselves when their school’s reigning forces turn on the girls and try to frame them for a crime. Cast: Milly Rosso (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), Becky Rosso (The Suite Life On Deck), Christopher Cousins (Breaking Bad) Available: 10/1

: Moving from England to California, the youngest cousins of Elle Woods must defend themselves when their school’s reigning forces turn on the girls and try to frame them for a crime. Cast: Milly Rosso (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), Becky Rosso (The Suite Life On Deck), Christopher Cousins (Breaking Bad) Available: 10/1 Experimenter : In 1961, famed social psychologist Stanley Milgram conducted a series of radical behavior experiments that tested ordinary humans’ willingness to obey authority. Cast: Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick), Anthony Edwards (Top Gun), Jim Gaffigan (Chappaquiddick) Available: 10/1

: In 1961, famed social psychologist Stanley Milgram conducted a series of radical behavior experiments that tested ordinary humans’ willingness to obey authority. Cast: Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick), Anthony Edwards (Top Gun), Jim Gaffigan (Chappaquiddick) Available: 10/1 Over the Top : Tough trucker Lincoln Hawk is determined to win back his son and triumph at the world arm wrestling championships. Cast: Sylvester Stallone (Rocky), Robert Loggia (Big), Susan Blakely (The Way We Were) Available: 10/1

: Tough trucker Lincoln Hawk is determined to win back his son and triumph at the world arm wrestling championships. Cast: Sylvester Stallone (Rocky), Robert Loggia (Big), Susan Blakely (The Way We Were) Available: 10/1 Original Sin : A woman, along with her lover, plans to con a rich man by marrying him, earning his trust, and then running away with all his money. Everything goes as planned until she falls in love with him. Cast: Antonio Banderas (Desperado), Angelina Jolie (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Thomas Jane (Crown Vic) Available: 10/1

: A woman, along with her lover, plans to con a rich man by marrying him, earning his trust, and then running away with all his money. Everything goes as planned until she falls in love with him. Cast: Antonio Banderas (Desperado), Angelina Jolie (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Thomas Jane (Crown Vic) Available: 10/1 8 Heads in a Duffle Bag : A mob bagman finds that his luggage, containing the proof of his gang’s latest hit, has been switched. Cast: Joe Pesci (Home Alone), Andy Comeau (Huff), Kristy Swanson (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) Available: 10/1

: A mob bagman finds that his luggage, containing the proof of his gang’s latest hit, has been switched. Cast: Joe Pesci (Home Alone), Andy Comeau (Huff), Kristy Swanson (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) Available: 10/1 Color Me Kubrick : The true story of a man who posed as director Stanley Kubrick during the production of Kubrick’s last film, Eyes Wide Shut (1999), despite knowing very little about his work and looking nothing like him. Cast: John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich), Angus Barnett (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Richard E. Grant (Gosford Park) Available: 10/13

: The true story of a man who posed as director Stanley Kubrick during the production of Kubrick’s last film, Eyes Wide Shut (1999), despite knowing very little about his work and looking nothing like him. Cast: John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich), Angus Barnett (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Richard E. Grant (Gosford Park) Available: 10/13 World’s Greatest Dad: When his son’s body is found in a humiliating accident, a lonely high school teacher inadvertently attracts an overwhelming amount of community and media attention after covering up the truth with a phony suicide note. Cast: Robin Williams (Dead Poet’s Society), Daryl Sabara (Spy Kids), Morgan Murphy (Modern Family) Available: 10/13

Playing on Chicken Soup

Love Amongst the Stars : Heidi, a professor of astronomy at a prestigious university, is convinced that a rare planetary alignment which occurs every couple thousand years is the key to getting an observatory for her students. But August, a hotshot archaeologist and the newest history professor, might be either the answer or the downfall of her research.Cast: Sara Canning (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Patch May (Home and Away), Bruce Dawson (Fifty Shades of Grey) Available: 10/1

: Heidi, a professor of astronomy at a prestigious university, is convinced that a rare planetary alignment which occurs every couple thousand years is the key to getting an observatory for her students. But August, a hotshot archaeologist and the newest history professor, might be either the answer or the downfall of her research.Cast: Sara Canning (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Patch May (Home and Away), Bruce Dawson (Fifty Shades of Grey) Available: 10/1 A Week in Paradise : An international film star’s world collapses when her film director husband is outed by the paparazzi as having a baby with his new young leading lady. Seeking solace and healing, she escapes to a Caribbean boutique hotel resort. Cast: Malin Akerman (Watchmen), Connie Nielsen (Gladiator), Philip Winchester (Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit) Available: 10/1

: An international film star’s world collapses when her film director husband is outed by the paparazzi as having a baby with his new young leading lady. Seeking solace and healing, she escapes to a Caribbean boutique hotel resort. Cast: Malin Akerman (Watchmen), Connie Nielsen (Gladiator), Philip Winchester (Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit) Available: 10/1 The Wall Season 2 : When an engineer responsible for the deadly collapse of a Quebec City overpass is found murdered, Detective Céline Trudeau must track down a killer as the city’s body count climbs. What’s worse, she’s saddled with an inexperienced partner and with a lead suspect, who happens to be her ex-husband. Cast: Isabel Richer (Babine), Alexandre Landry (Gabrielle), Maripier Morin (Arlette) Available: 10/1

: When an engineer responsible for the deadly collapse of a Quebec City overpass is found murdered, Detective Céline Trudeau must track down a killer as the city’s body count climbs. What’s worse, she’s saddled with an inexperienced partner and with a lead suspect, who happens to be her ex-husband. Cast: Isabel Richer (Babine), Alexandre Landry (Gabrielle), Maripier Morin (Arlette) Available: 10/1 The Right Kind of Wrong : Leo the dishwasher falls in love with a bride on the day of her wedding – to another man. Cast: Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Kristen Hager (Chicago Med), Maria Menounos (Entourage) Available: 10/1

: Leo the dishwasher falls in love with a bride on the day of her wedding – to another man. Cast: Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Kristen Hager (Chicago Med), Maria Menounos (Entourage) Available: 10/1 The Little Death : The secret lives of five suburban couples living in Sydney reveal both the fetishes and the repercussions that come with sharing them. Cast: Bojana Novakovic (Edge of Darkness), Josh Lawson (Mortal Kombat), Damon Herriman (Justified) Available: 10/1

: The secret lives of five suburban couples living in Sydney reveal both the fetishes and the repercussions that come with sharing them. Cast: Bojana Novakovic (Edge of Darkness), Josh Lawson (Mortal Kombat), Damon Herriman (Justified) Available: 10/1 Meet Me In Montenegro : In this globe-trotting, funny romance, two ex-lovers meet by chance during a visit to Berlin, and their affair is rekindled even though they are both moving to opposite ends of the earth in forty-eight hours. Cast: Alex Holdridge (On Holiday), Jennifer Ulrich (Dignity), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi) Available: 10/1

: In this globe-trotting, funny romance, two ex-lovers meet by chance during a visit to Berlin, and their affair is rekindled even though they are both moving to opposite ends of the earth in forty-eight hours. Cast: Alex Holdridge (On Holiday), Jennifer Ulrich (Dignity), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi) Available: 10/1 Running For Grace : A timeless tale that takes place against the backdrop of the segregated coffee fields in Hawaii, Running for Grace is a coming of age journey about a young man who transcends the boundaries of race and class in pursuit of a forbidden love. Cast: Jim Caviezel (The Passion of the Christ), Matt Dillon (Drugstore Cowboy), Juliet Mills (Grey’s Anatomy) Available: 10/1

: A timeless tale that takes place against the backdrop of the segregated coffee fields in Hawaii, Running for Grace is a coming of age journey about a young man who transcends the boundaries of race and class in pursuit of a forbidden love. Cast: Jim Caviezel (The Passion of the Christ), Matt Dillon (Drugstore Cowboy), Juliet Mills (Grey’s Anatomy) Available: 10/1 Sensitivity Training : A misanthropic scientist is forced into sensitivity training at work and forms an unlikely friendship with the bubbly woman assigned to be her coach. Cast: Anna Lise Phillips (Irreverant), Jill E. Alexander (Mad Men), Quinn Marcus (The Road to Hollygrove) Available: 10/1

: A misanthropic scientist is forced into sensitivity training at work and forms an unlikely friendship with the bubbly woman assigned to be her coach. Cast: Anna Lise Phillips (Irreverant), Jill E. Alexander (Mad Men), Quinn Marcus (The Road to Hollygrove) Available: 10/1 The Temptations : The true story behind the legendary Motown musical sensation is brought to life in this touching miniseries. Cast: Charles Malik Whitfield (Notorious), D.B. Woodside (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Terron Brooks (Curb Your Enthusiasm) Available: 10/12

: The true story behind the legendary Motown musical sensation is brought to life in this touching miniseries. Cast: Charles Malik Whitfield (Notorious), D.B. Woodside (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Terron Brooks (Curb Your Enthusiasm) Available: 10/12 Clara : In a race to find intelligent life in the universe, an astronomer (Patrick J. Adams) and his free-thinking research assistant (Troian Bellisario) make an inexplicable discovery that changes how they see the world, and each other. Cast: Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars), Ennis Esmer (Schitt’s Creek) Available: 10/12

: In a race to find intelligent life in the universe, an astronomer (Patrick J. Adams) and his free-thinking research assistant (Troian Bellisario) make an inexplicable discovery that changes how they see the world, and each other. Cast: Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars), Ennis Esmer (Schitt’s Creek) Available: 10/12 Ceremony : Two friends are off on a weekend outing. Marshall thinks the trip is to re-establish their friendship, but Sam has ulterior motives in mind as he crashes the wedding of a woman he still loves. Cast: Michael Angarano (Almost Famous), Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction), Reece Thompson (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) Available: 10/12

: Two friends are off on a weekend outing. Marshall thinks the trip is to re-establish their friendship, but Sam has ulterior motives in mind as he crashes the wedding of a woman he still loves. Cast: Michael Angarano (Almost Famous), Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction), Reece Thompson (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) Available: 10/12 Ride: A mother travels cross-country to California to be with her son after he decides to drop out of school and become a surfer. Cast: Helen Hunt (As Good As It Gets), Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Luke Wilson (Rushmore) Available: 10/26

