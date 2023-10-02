Ashdown announces its Triple Shot drive pedal

Bass guitar distortion is an effect that is often compromised due to lack of control. The Ashdown Triple Shot is a super high-gain bass overdrive, offering ultimate control and versatility over your overdriven tones.

In essence, the Triple Shot is three individual distortion pedals in one! The signal from the instrument is split into three distinct frequency bands (“Dark”, “Medium” and “Light”) and fed into three distortion generators. Each band has its own level (“Roast”) control before being recombined to create a full signal. It is therefore possible to retain and enhance the low-end frequencies of your bass sound with a thick and chunky overdriven tone, enrich the top-end with high-gain trebles — or take the two extremes and mix them together to harvest a vast selection of distinct sonic qualities.

With all the ‘Roast’ controls set all the way to the left, it’s a simple, independent EQ… but using each of the Roast controls harmonizing with its corresponding Dark, Medium or Light control, then you can vary the drive from a little light tickle in the mid-range to a full-on overdriven bass sound.

With all the controls at 12 o’clock, you get a rich driven bass sound that cuts above the mix in a live ‘alternative rock’ situation, whilst retaining the bottom end of your original bass signal. The pedal’s rotary controls are extremely sensitive, and a slight adjustment can mean a major characterize change in sound. As a result, you have the ultimate control over your drive sound.

The pedal requires a minimum of 9v with 45ma draw center pin negative (power supply not included).

Affordably priced ($206 on Ashdown’s website, prices will vary retailer to retailer) and engineered to last a lifetime, responsibly designed to be repairable down to a component level for the next 25 years. The Ashdown Triple Shot VU comes with the Standard 5-year manufacture’s warranty as applicable to all Ashdown products.

