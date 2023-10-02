Two new HP Chromebook Plus laptops have just dropped

Two new HP Chromebook Plus laptops (a new device program announced by Google today), the 14″ x360 and 15.6″ HP Chromebook Plus, will be available starting October 8th. These two new HP Chromebook Plus laptops join the company’s stable of Chromebook products as the ChromeOS platform continues to grow.

The company says that these devices are designed for unrestrained productivity and creativity to provide a more powerful HP Chromebook experience. Here’s a rundown of the laptop’s key features:

14″ x360 pictured here, 15.6″ pictured above

Unrestrained productivity – users can get work done from anywhere with up to a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, speedy memory up to LPDDR5, and ample storage, including up to 10.5 hours of battery life for the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 -inch and up to 13 hours for the HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch. To stay productive, built-in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides are available online and offline.

AI-powered video conferencing tools, including noise cancellation, lighting improvement, blur backgrounds, and live caption tools, ensure you show up your best on any video call with an up to 5MP camera.

Unleash your inner creator – advanced photo and video editing tools offer a premium creator experience, including Google Photos AI-powered Magic Eraser that easily removes distractions in a photo background or enhances brightness and contrast with an HDR effect, as well as Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Express. Those purchasing an HP Chromebook Plus device can get Photoshop web and Adobe Express Premium for 3 months at no cost.

Immersive entertainment – smooth streaming and cloud gaming are made easy with up to Wi-Fi 6E technology on both laptops and up to a 144Hz refresh rate FHD IPS panel on the HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch.

Working safely from everywhere – HP Chromebook Plus laptops are designed with smart security features to keep data secure. Privacy is top of mind with an easy-to-access microphone mute button and webcam switch, turning off your camera when not in-use.

Built with the planet in mind – designed with recycled materials like post-consumer recycled plastic and ocean-bound plastic, as well as recycled metal in the product cover and hinges for the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch. Packaging is 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable.

Pricing and availability was announced as well:

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch will be available at hp.com on October 8 for $789.99 and Best Buy on October 8 for $699 USD.

The HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch will be available at hp.com on October 8 for $599.99 USD and Best Buy on October 8 for $499 USD.

