Chromebook Plus program offers better hardware, performance, and AI capabilities

Chromebooks have been around for over 10 years. Even though some pretty beefy models have existed over the years, Chromebooks are still primarily considered to be used in the education sector. Today, Google announced the Chromebook Plus program which promises higher minimum hardware specifications and powerful AI capabilities.

The new Chromebook Plus models offer “double the performance, […] built-in Google apps, and powerful AI capabilities” compared to more entry-level Chromebook models. More specifically, all Chromebook Plus laptops come with the following guaranteed hardware specs:

CPU: Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above, or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series or above

Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above, or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series or above RAM: 8GB+

8GB+ Storage: 128GB+

128GB+ Webcamera: 1080p+ with Temporal Noise Reduction

1080p+ with Temporal Noise Reduction Display: Full HD IPS or better display

With a Full HD IPS display, Chromebook Plus models offer a full 1080p experience for content creation, streaming, and more. In addition, a 1080p+ webcam with some of the premium features from Google Meet will make meetings and video chatting with friends and family even better.

The new devices will also see support for popular built-in Google and creative apps. The Google Photos app on Chromebook Plus devices will now feature the AI-powered Magic Eraser tool, and the new specs mean they can easily handle photo-editing and design apps like Adobe Photoshop on the web, Adobe Express Premium, and LumaFusion for video edition. Even better, Chromebook Plus users can save 25% off LumaFusion’s lifetime cost of $29.99.

Google is also planning even more features for 2024. Some of these include:

The ability to refine short-form content

Image generation capabilities using AI and “easy templatized text prompts”

Generative AI backgrounds for video calls

New Chromebook Plus laptops will be available starting October 8, and companies like HP, Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS have already been announced. Pricing starts at USD$399/CAD$569.99.

What do you think about the new Chromebook Plus program announced by Google today? Will it entice you to give Chromebooks a try?