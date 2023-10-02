[UPDATED] Samsung adds 4TB option to 990 Pro Series, now available for purchase

Samsung has announced the release of a new 4TB offering in its SSD 990 PRO series for gamers and creators. The 990 PRO series includes high-performance PCIe1 4.0 SSDs powered by eighth-generation Samsung V-NAND (V8) technology and an enhanced proprietary controller.

Offering blazing-fast speeds and power efficiency, the 990 PRO series is optimized for massive data volumes, such as 3D/4K graphics work, data analytics and high-quality games, making it the ideal SSD for today’s PCs, laptops, game consoles and computing systems. With improved total bytes written (TBW) ratings of up to 2,400TB, the 990 PRO series ensures increased SSD reliability and longevity, ideal for those with highly demanding workloads and large storage capacity needs.

Featuring Samsung eighth-generation V-NAND technology and an improved controller, the 4TB 990 PRO and 990 PRO with Heatsink offers nearly the highest speed currently available from the PCIe 4.0 interface, with sequential read speeds of up to 7,450 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and write speeds of up to 6,900MB/s.

The newly expanded capacity of 4TB delivers boosted random read and write speeds of up to 1,600K and 1,550K IOPS respectively, making it the ideal solution for gamers, creative professionals and technology enthusiasts seeking top-tier performance and large storage space.

With the fastest random read performance among the PCIe 4.0 interface consumer SSDs on the market, the 4TB 990 PRO series significantly reduces mid-game stalls and accelerates the loading of high-quality videos. This gives gamers uninterrupted gaming sessions and an immersive experience. Content creators will see their videos load faster, saving them time to edit or keep creating.

For high-end games that support the latest in game-loading technology, the 990 PRO series can help reduce lag, allowing users to enjoy real-time gameplay experiences with consistently high frames per second (FPS).

The 990 PRO 4TB (MSRP: $344.99) and 990 PRO with Heatsink (MSRP: $354.99) will be available for purchase on Samsung’s website and select retailers in October 2023.

