Lenovo announces three new Chromebook Plus laptops, part of the IdeaPad family

Lenovo is making another off-season announcement of some new gear, and this time we’re looking at its new Chromebook Plus laptops. Chromebook laptops have surged in popularity over the past few years. Older Chromebook laptops were generally cheap and not very well-made, in terms of hardware. But things have changed a bit, and Chromebook Plus laptops are part of a new program announced by Google today that offers better performance and AI capabilities.

The Lenovo Gaming Chromebook Plus is pictured above.

Lenovo’s lineup of IdeaPad Chromebook Plus laptops continues the legacy of showcasing the ideal balance of value and performance, the ability to do more from anywhere, and reliability for peace of mind. Now equipped with more exclusive tools and premium services, the new selection of laptops comes with File Sync to access Google Drive files offline, a 1080p webcam with AI-powered video calling tools for crystal clear video conferencing, and other advanced features including the AI-powered Google Photos Magic Eraser that easily removes unwanted distractions from photos.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i

"The adoption of remote and hybrid workplace coupled with the ability to be productive regardless of location have really highlighted the benefits of having a truly portable, capable yet affordable laptop," said Benny Zhang, Director and General Manager of Chromebooks in Lenovo's Global Innovation Center, Intelligent Devices Group. "The Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Plus family of laptops gives modern users the flexibility to be productive and the tools to be creative no matter where they are.

Here are some of the features you can expect from the new Chromebook Plus IdeaPad Flex 5i, IdeaPad Slim 3i, and IdeaPad Gaming.

2023 Lenovo Chromebook Plus Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i

Cloud Gaming with a Punch: Designed for gaming enthusiasts, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus (16", 7) now comes with built-in AI-powered video call tools to enhance the webcam and sound quality during group sessions while still offering a 120Hz refresh rate and RGB backlighting as its predecessor. With the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus, gamers can access graphically demanding games online or even immerse themselves in mixed reality missions without sacrificing experience and quality.

Productivity and Versatility Combined: Ideal for on-the-go users who still demand performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus (14", 7) blends the capability of larger sized laptops and the flexibility of a 2-in-1 convertible. Set it on a table to compose a masterpiece, flip it around to sketch the next winning design, or take your creations to the next level with Adobe Photoshop* with integrated Adobe Firefly generative AI to edit content using simple text prompts, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is a productivity companion on the go. Subscription required.

Usability, Mobility and Durability Simplified: A reliable everyday performer that is military-grade certified to resist spills, drops and more, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus (14", 8) is a lightweight multitasker that goes wherever the user needs and never misses a beat. Share project updates from the corner coffee shop with colleagues around the world or put the finishing touches for that class project from a picnic bench at the park, with File Sync on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus, you know you can stay productive wherever you are – offline or online.

Pricing and Availability: The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus (14", 8) and IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus (14", 7) are now available in North America starting at $549.99 and $499.99 respectively. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus (16", 7) is not available in North America and is now available in EMEA starting at 599 euros (including VAT). Lenovo's new selection of IdeaPad Chromebook Plus laptops come with a Photoshop web and Adobe Express Premium plan for 3 months at no cost.

