Revive your OG Xbox with the XBHD adapter

Classic gaming is almost always fun but there comes a point where classic consoles aren’t compatible with modern systems. EON Gaming’s XBHD adapter for the original Xbox is now available with two HDMI outputs and three RJ45 jacks for LAN Party support.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

If have an OG Xbox laying around and have had the itch to play some of those older games, now you can. The XBHD Xbox adapter features lag-free, “perfectly translated visuals,” and supports 480i, 480p, 720p, and 1080i resolutions. With the dual HDMI ports you can mirror your gameplay to two monitors or use one for streaming.

The XBHD Xbox adapter.

“With XBHD, we’re reviving not only the original Xbox’s great library of games, but making lan parties with friends easier than ever. The XBHD makes those nostalgic moments easier than ever with exceptional video quality, and zero lag or extra equipment needed.” Justin Scerbo, co-founder of EON Gaming

In addition to being able to use an HDMI connection to connect to your Xbox, you can also host an old-time LAN party without needing a router or other hardware. With the three extra RJ-45 ports, you can connected up to three more Xboxes for local multiplayer fun. On the audio front, the XBHD also has a MiniToslink 3.5mm port, allowing you to connect to headphones, speaker systems, and capture cards.

The XBHD Xbox adapter setup diagram.

Features of the XBHD Xbox adapter include:

The XBHD is a plug-and-play HD adapter for the original Xbox

No mods required

No external power required

Provides the best visual signal possible on original hardware Losslessly translates the component video to HD 480i, 480p, 720p, and 1080i compatible (NTSC resolution settings required)

Lagless input – controller inputs appear on screen instantly

2 HD video out ports for simultaneous video streaming

3.5mm MiniTOSLINK jack

3 Ethernet ports for simplified LAN experience

Custom designed plug that matches original Xbox aesthetic

Product includes: EON XBHD Stylized custom packaging Operations manual



The XBHD for Xbox is now available for $189.99 from Amazon or other retail partners including Rondo Products, Stone Age Gamer, and Games Connection.

What do you think about the XBHD adapter for the original Xbox? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.