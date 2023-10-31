Nextbase announces availability of its iQ connected dash cam

Back at CES 2022, Nextbase introduced its new Nextbase iQ dash cam. Fast-forward to the end of 2023 and the company has finally announced the availability of this new 4G IoT-connected dash cam. Featuring the latest AI-powered technology and 4G IoT connectivity for real-time access from anywhere at any time through the iQ app, Nextbase iQ is more than just the world’s best dash cam; it allows users to anticipate, prevent and defend against incidents both on the road and while parked.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nextbase iQ is offered exclusively in-store at Best Buy across the United States and Canada, and online at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com and Nextbase.com – iQ starts under $500 USD/$700 CAD and is the world’s only connected smart dash cam offering up to 4K resolution and a built-in interior cabin camera with infrared. Users can achieve complete vehicle coverage when the iQ is equipped with the optional third rear window mounted POV – the iQ Rear Camera.

“Nextbase iQ is unlike anything on the market today,” said Richard Browning, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for Nextbase. “It sets a new benchmark for dash cams. But more than that, it creates a whole new category by extending high-end smart home-style connectivity into the car and making advanced connected-car technology – on par or even better than that offered on the most expensive, tech-forward new cars – available to everyone, regardless of the age, type or value of their vehicle.” Nextbase

The key features of the Nextbase IQ are:

Smart Sense Parking – dual-technology powered by Nextbase’s proximity sensing Spatial Awareness and G-Force Sensors that scans the area surrounding your vehicle and warns of any dangers via real-time notifications to your smartphone with imagery and video.

dual-technology powered by Nextbase’s proximity sensing Spatial Awareness and G-Force Sensors that scans the area surrounding your vehicle and warns of any dangers via real-time notifications to your smartphone with imagery and video. Witness Mode – voice-activated, instantly saves a 30-minute block of video to the cloud and instantly pushes a notification to an emergency contact in real-time, so you never face a stressful situation alone or without evidence

voice-activated, instantly saves a 30-minute block of video to the cloud and instantly pushes a notification to an emergency contact in real-time, so you never face a stressful situation alone or without evidence Emergency SOS – automatic alerts for emergency services with location and other potentially life-saving details following a serious accident.

automatic alerts for emergency services with location and other potentially life-saving details following a serious accident. Live View – Via the iQ app, see what’s going on in or around your vehicle at any time. The app also allows you to live stream, trigger an audible alarm, two-way talk (with future iQ firmware update), view video history, share and more.

Via the iQ app, see what’s going on in or around your vehicle at any time. The app also allows you to live stream, trigger an audible alarm, two-way talk (with future iQ firmware update), view video history, share and more. Real-Time event notifications – sent to your phone wherever you are in the world, whether there’s a bump in the parking lot or an intruder attempting to enter your vehicle.

sent to your phone wherever you are in the world, whether there’s a bump in the parking lot or an intruder attempting to enter your vehicle. Voice Activation – Hands-free voice commands to enable privacy features such as mute, turn off the cabin cam, activating Witness Mode, and more.

– Hands-free voice commands to enable privacy features such as mute, turn off the cabin cam, activating Witness Mode, and more. Driving/Security Mode – Nextbase iQ can detect the status of the vehicle and switch between driving mode and parking mode, in which it scans for threats, while avoiding car battery drainage.

Future features that are planned for the Nextbase iQ include:

Guardian Mode – Nextbase iQ notifies vehicle owners/parents based on specific customizable driving behavior triggers, such as speeding, erratic driving, and GPS boundaries, to keep you alerted when your vehicle is left with a valet, mechanic, or family member.

Nextbase iQ notifies vehicle owners/parents based on specific customizable driving behavior triggers, such as speeding, erratic driving, and GPS boundaries, to keep you alerted when your vehicle is left with a valet, mechanic, or family member. Push to Talk – allows you to speak directly with occupants in the vehicle or alert intruders to your presence.

allows you to speak directly with occupants in the vehicle or alert intruders to your presence. Roadwatch AI – uses the powerful Computer Vision (CV) chipset and high-grade cameras to run AI software on edge, that tracks the speeds and trajectories of other vehicles around you, as well as pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooters.

uses the powerful Computer Vision (CV) chipset and high-grade cameras to run AI software on edge, that tracks the speeds and trajectories of other vehicles around you, as well as pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooters. Encrypted Incident Reports – in partnership with T-Mobile IoT, real-time footage and reports can be shared with authorities or insurance companies following any incident to protect drivers and their vehicles. The encrypted incident reports will consist of synchronized data including speed, G-Force, GPS and video.

in partnership with T-Mobile IoT, real-time footage and reports can be shared with authorities or insurance companies following any incident to protect drivers and their vehicles. The encrypted incident reports will consist of synchronized data including speed, G-Force, GPS and video. Driver Aware (AI-powered DMS) – monitors and improves drivers’ situational awareness and reduces distracted driving.

monitors and improves drivers’ situational awareness and reduces distracted driving. Vehicle Aware (AI-powered ADAS) – improves safe operation of the vehicle and allows drivers to respond accordingly.

The Nextbase iQ is available starting today exclusively at Best Buy stores and online at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, and Nextbase.com.

Three iQ models are available at launch for all budgets and vehicles:

1K @ 1080p resolution model is available at $499.99 USD/$699.99 CAD

2K @ 1440p resolution model at $599.99 USD/$849.99 CAD

4K @ 4K resolution model at $699.99 USD/$999.99 CAD.

An optional rear camera will also be available at $199.99 USD/$249.99 CAD.

What do you think of this Nextbase iQ dash cam? You can use the buttons below to comment and share on your favorite social media outlet. Tag us on X, Facebook, MeWe, and LinkedIn.