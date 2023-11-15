The TCL TAB 10 Gen 2 is now available for purchase

TCL announced that its new TCL TAB 10 Gen 2 is now available on the TCL website as well as Amazon for $169.99. With a large 10.4” display with NXTVISION, the TCL TAB 10 Gen 2 is built to go with you, offering a more comfortable viewing experience with its built-in eye comfort mode and blue light-reduction display.

Here are just a few of the features of this sub-$200 Android tablet from TCL:

TCL TAB 10 Gen 2

10.4 inch 2K Screen- TCL Android tablet with 10.4” Full HD+ display enhanced by NXTVISION technology.

128GB Memory For Everything-With up to 128 GB of internal memory and expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD card (sold separately), this Wi-Fi tablet ensures you can download all of your favorite games, apps, and movies.

Long-lasting Battery-The, 6000mAh battery is designed for a full day of streaming. A single charge can support up to 9 hours of streaming or 6 hours of online gaming.

Entertainment Ready- Complete with a dual-mic system with noise cancellation for clearer calls and dual speakers to create a truly dynamic audio and cinematic experience.

4GB RAM & Android 13- With the Android 13 OS, you can multitask and switch between apps smoothly. Ideal for watching videos, playing games, and flipping through your favorite book.

Memory Storage Capacity 128 GB Operating System Android 13 Ram Memory Installed Size 4 GB Generation 2nd Generation Special Feature Stereo Speakers, Expandable Storage, Fast Charging Hardware Interface Built-in Flash Memory, Bluetooth 5, 802.11 ac/b/g/n Screen Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Memory Slots Available 1 Frame Rate 30FPS Card Description Integrated Supported Audio Format AAC LC, HE-AACv1 (AAC+). HE-AACv2 (enhanced AAC+), AC ELD (enhanced low delay AAC), AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis, PCM/WAVE Sensor Type G-Sensor, P/L-Sensor, Hall Switch GPS Light, Proximity, GPS, G-Sensor, Hall Switch Battery Capacity 6000 Milliamp Hours Battery Power 6000 Milliamp Hours Battery Cell Composition Lithium Ion Lithium Battery Energy Content 6000 Milliamp Hours (mAh) Video Capture Resolution FHD 1080p Rear Camera Resolution 8 MP Front Photo Sensor Resolution 5 MP Other camera features Rear, Front Maximum Webcam Image Resolution 8 MP Wireless Communication Technology Wi-Fi Cellular Technology 5G Wifi Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Wireless Type 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac Compatible Devices Headphones, Keyboard Screen Size 10.36 Inches Display Resolution Maximum 2000 x 1200 Pixels Display Type LCD TCL TAB 10 Gen 2 Specs

