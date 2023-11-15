The TCL TAB 10 Gen 2 is now available for purchase

TCL announced that its new TCL TAB 10 Gen 2 is now available on the TCL website as well as Amazon for $169.99. With a large 10.4” display with NXTVISION, the TCL TAB 10 Gen 2 is built to go with you, offering a more comfortable viewing experience with its built-in eye comfort mode and blue light-reduction display.

Here are just a few of the features of this sub-$200 Android tablet from TCL:

TCL TAB 10 Gen 2

  • 10.4 inch 2K Screen- TCL Android tablet with 10.4” Full HD+ display enhanced by NXTVISION technology.
  • 128GB Memory For Everything-With up to 128 GB of internal memory and expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD card (sold separately), this Wi-Fi tablet ensures you can download all of your favorite games, apps, and movies.
  • Long-lasting Battery-The, 6000mAh battery is designed for a full day of streaming. A single charge can support up to 9 hours of streaming or 6 hours of online gaming.
  • Entertainment Ready- Complete with a dual-mic system with noise cancellation for clearer calls and dual speakers to create a truly dynamic audio and cinematic experience.
  • 4GB RAM & Android 13- With the Android 13 OS, you can multitask and switch between apps smoothly. Ideal for watching videos, playing games, and flipping through your favorite book.
PURCHASE FROM AMAZON
PURCHASE FROM TCL
Memory Storage Capacity128 GB
Operating SystemAndroid 13
Ram Memory Installed Size4 GB
Generation2nd Generation
Special FeatureStereo Speakers, Expandable Storage, Fast Charging
Hardware InterfaceBuilt-in Flash Memory, Bluetooth 5, 802.11 ac/b/g/n
Screen Resolution1920 x 1200 pixels
Memory Slots Available1
Frame Rate30FPS
Card DescriptionIntegrated
Supported Audio FormatAAC LC, HE-AACv1 (AAC+). HE-AACv2 (enhanced AAC+), AC ELD (enhanced low delay AAC), AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis, PCM/WAVE
Sensor TypeG-Sensor, P/L-Sensor, Hall Switch
GPSLight, Proximity, GPS, G-Sensor, Hall Switch
Battery Capacity6000 Milliamp Hours
Battery Power6000 Milliamp Hours
Battery Cell CompositionLithium Ion
Lithium Battery Energy Content6000 Milliamp Hours (mAh)
Video Capture ResolutionFHD 1080p
Rear Camera Resolution8 MP
Front Photo Sensor Resolution5 MP
Other camera featuresRear, Front
Maximum Webcam Image Resolution8 MP
Wireless Communication TechnologyWi-Fi
Cellular Technology5G Wifi
Connectivity TechnologyBluetooth, Wi-Fi
Wireless Type802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
Compatible DevicesHeadphones, Keyboard
Screen Size10.36 Inches
Display Resolution Maximum2000 x 1200 Pixels
Display TypeLCD
TCL TAB 10 Gen 2 Specs

What do you think of the new TCL TAB 10 Gen 2? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.

