Latest Plugable Dual-4K USB-C Docking Station its most affordable yet

USB docking stations are invaluable these days, especially for laptop users. However, they are still pretty expensive in most cases. The Plugable USB-C Dual HDMI Docking Station offers Dual-4K outputs and is the company’s most affordable docking station to date.

In addition to providing users with two 4K@60Hz HDMI ports, the Plugable USB-C Dual HDMI Docking Station also adds nine additional ports. Compatible with Windows and ChromeOS devices with a compatible USB-C port (sorry, not recommended for Mac systems), the nine extra ports include a USB-C (5Gbps) port, two USB 3.0 (5Gbps) ports, one USB 2.0 port, Gigabit ethernet, a combination audio port. The device also provides 65W of power to the host laptop, potentially eliminating the need for your laptop power cable.

The ports on the Plugable USB-C Dual HDMI Docking Station (UD-MSTH2).

Key features include:

System Requirements: Supports full-featured USB-C, USB4, and Thunderbolt 4 / Thunderbolt 3 systems running Windows 10 / 11, ChromeOS 100+

Supports full-featured USB-C, USB4, and Thunderbolt 4 / Thunderbolt 3 systems running Windows 10 / 11, ChromeOS 100+ Drivers: No driver installation required; up-to-date system graphics drivers recommended

No driver installation required; up-to-date system graphics drivers recommended Display Capabilities: Dual 4K@60Hz supported with laptops supporting DP 1.4 USB-C DisplayPort Alternate Mode. Dual 1920×1080@60Hz supported with laptops supporting DP 1.2

Dual 4K@60Hz supported with laptops supporting DP 1.4 USB-C DisplayPort Alternate Mode. Dual 1920×1080@60Hz supported with laptops supporting DP 1.2 Not Recommended For: Apple MacBook Pro / Air due to no MST support in macOS

While docking stations typically run upwards of $200, the latest from Plugable is available now on Amazon for $149.95. Even better, there is a $15 off launch coupon AND a 10% off promo code for Black Friday/Cyber Monday bringing the price down even further. This docking station also comes with Plugable’s 2-year limited parts and labor warranty.

