YEYIAN Gaming announces HUSSAR PLUS mid-tower gaming PC case

PC gamers are among the most discerning consumers you can find, and choosing a great gaming PC case is an important task. YEYIAN is hoping their new gaming PC case will be the one these gamers pick. The new YEYIAN HUSSAR Plus mid-tower gaming PC case does look promising.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The HUSSAR PLUS mid-tower gaming PC case fully supports mainstream motherboard form factors across full-sized ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX. For the utmost gaming performance, the chassis is also fully compatible with the latest NVIDIA RTX 4000 and AMD Ryzen 7000 series graphics cards, with up to 354mm clearance. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say:

It comes with a spacious interior and a powerful ventilation solution for extreme performance. It allows the builder to install up to 6 x 120mm cooling fans (top, bottom, and rear) and 2 x 240mm AIO radiators of liquid coolers. HUSSAR PLUS is well-built for cable management and smart connectivity and is now available in black and white color models.

Black

The YEYIAN HUSSAR PLUS ATX mid-tower gaming PC case is crafted to be a great choice for gamers who want a compact and powerful gaming desktop. It supports standard ATX, Micro-ATX, and mini-ITX motherboard form factors, as well as the latest NVIDIA RTX 4000 series or AMD Ryzen 7000 series graphic cards with a clearance of up to 354mm. It also accommodates any CPU tower air cooler up to 167.8mm in height and any regular ATX power supply up to 220 mm in depth.

The cooling and ventilation performance is essential for a high-performance gaming PC, especially with the latest INTEL Core 14th Gen processor and NVIDIA RTX 4000 series graphics cards. The YEYIAN HUSSAR PLUS ATX mid-tower gaming case has an optimal thermal solution that ensures excellent heat dissipation.

White

It allows the installation of up to 6 x 120mm fans, or 4 x 140mm fans, or 2 x 240mm AIO liquid cooler radiators, making it compatible with most air and liquid AIO coolers in the market. For additional airflow, the motherboard tray and its metal side panel are built with a perforated mesh design for optimizing the interior heat dissipation. These design considerations deliver optimal airflow while providing stability for any gaming situation.

Cable management is another challenge for any gaming PC case, especially in a compact mid-tower case like the YEYIAN HUSSAR PLUS. HUSSAR PLUS ATX mid-tower gaming case has a smart design that makes it easy to organize and hide the cables behind the motherboard tray, with a 34mm depth that allows cables to be neatly run without interfering with other components inside the chassis. The case also preserves enough space for 7 x expansion slots and includes 3 × 2.5″ SSD drives and 1 hidden x 3.5″ HDD, guaranteeing that a range of storage options are available.

For gamers and content creators who want a medium-sized PC case that offers a lot of space and options, the HUSSAR PLUS would be an ideal choice. It is available in both Black and White and has a sleek and stylish design and tempered glass side panel for maximum viewability. It widely supports the latest processors and graphics cards through excellent cooling performance.

What do you think of this gaming PC case? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.