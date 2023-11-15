Orange Amps announces a 2023 Christmas Wish Granted Giveaway worth $25K

Orange Amplification (Orange Amps) makes some of the best guitar and bass amps on the planet, they really need to send me some for review, but I digress. LOL. The Orange Amps festive tradition of granting Christmas Wishes launches today. For the 2023 giveaway, expect the biggest and best prize range ever and it’s free to enter!

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

For many years, it has been the custom to place an orange in Christmas stockings because they were considered a rare treat and the juicy segments could easily be shared. So, maintaining tradition, Orange Amps would like to share its products with their many followers and put an Orange in the bottom of Christmas stockings across the globe.

Anyone can make a wish, however big or small, by commenting with their preferred Orange Amps product on any Wish Granted themed post on any Orange Amps social media platforms — Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube — using the hashtag #orangewishgranted. You can also enter the competition via the form on the Orange Amps website.

Entrants can state their wishes on any #orangewishgranted post starting on the 15th November 2023. Entries close at 8.00am GMT on the 23rd December 2023. Winners will be announced daily from the 12th to 23rd December on orangeamps.com.

Orange Amps will grant more than a hundred Christmas Wishes with a prize value exceeding $25000. Up for grabs are amplifiers, guitars, speaker cabinets, pedals, merchandise, headphones and new for 2023 the Orange BOX’s. All shipping and customs charges will be covered by the company.

‘To me, Christmas is a time of giving and sharing,’ said Cliff Cooper, CEO, and founder of Orange Amplification, ‘I have fond memories of finding an orange at the bottom of my Christmas stocking.’

